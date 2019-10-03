Magnolia has a new public works director after making a hire Tuesday, filling a key position that has been vacant for a year as the city faces big decisions about its infrastructure.
Aldermen hired Eric Jones to lead the department.
Jones holds a Class 2 operator’s license for wastewater treatment and management and is working to achieve his Class 4 license, which would qualify him to operate complex wastewater treatment facilities.
Jones came highly recommended by the mayor to the board.
“Eric comes well-qualified and ready to do the job,” Mayor Anthony Witherspoon said.
The board voted unanimously to hire Jones effective immediately.
Jones will receive some guidance from McComb Public Works Director Alice Barnes, who was Magnolia’s last full-time public works director and has been filling in on a contractual basis.
“Welcome aboard, Mr. Jones,” Mayor Anthony Witherspoon said. “We look forward to having you as our public works director.”
Witherspoon noted earlier this week that Oct. 16 would mark one year since the City of Magnolia last had a full-time director of the department tasked with everything from maintaining city streets to managing water and sewage.
The mayor indicated that the hiring of Jones is a step forward, since the city must eventually to update its wastewater treatment.
The city needed an operator licensed to run an upgraded Class 2 sewage lagoon.
The city is not immediately moving to upgrade its wastewater management system but will likely be required to do so to meet environmental standards.
The board learned that ammonium nitrate levels are high in one sewage lagoon and represent a threat to the Tangipahoa River, in which the lagoon discharges treated wastewater. A Sanderson Farms poultry plant uses the same lagoon.
Witherspoon said the process probably cannot be reversed and the city will likely need to upgrade its system.
Magnolia is required to submit a construction plan to the DEQ outlining how it intends to mitigate those issues by December 2021. The city will likely need to introduce new mechanisms to the lagoon, including aerators and other mechanical equipment.
At a Monday work session, the board heard from representatives of WGK Engineering of Brookhaven, which offers services to municipalities looking to update their wastewater management systems. That firm provides services to similarly-sized municipalities including Hazelhurst.
Witherspoon said cost estimates based on other work WGK has done may not be accurate for Magnolia due to unique circumstances, including the presence of industrial clients.
The project is still in its beginning stages, with surveying, fact-finding and concept design the first steps that need to be taken, Witherspoon said.
In other business, the board:
• Proclaimed October to be National Domestic Violence Awareness Month.
• Authorized notice to be sent to the owners of the properties located 405 First St. and 401 Price St. that the board deemed those properties to be a public hazard. Property owners can clean up and provide the board proof of having done so.
• Hired Herzog CPA Co., PLLC, of Hattiesburg to conduct an audit of the City of Magnolia for fiscal year 2019 at a fee of $7,920.
• Approved a quote from Application Data Systems Inc. of Southaven for $2,320 for hardware and software required for police vehicles.
• Paid Belinda Stewart Architects of Eupora $1,596 and Scarbrough Construction of Roxie $26,363 for work completed on the farmer’s market pavilion.
•Agreed to block off the corner of East Bay Street and Southeast Railroad Avenue and the corner of Magnolia Street and Southeast Railroad Avenue for the Camelia City Classic Cruisers Car Show and Festival from 8 a.m. to 4 p.m. Nov. 2.
