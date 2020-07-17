Pike County employees will not likely see any raises next year as supervisors asked their administrator to draw up a proposed budget with little or no tax increase.
County administrator Tami Dangerfield said most department heads asked for a 5% salary increase for their employees in their budget requests for 2020-2021.
Board president Sam Hall was doubtful that will happen.
“We wanted to not have a tax increase if at all possible,” he said.
Supervisor Robert Accardo said that while he supports the employees and praised their work, “The bad news is this year I don’t think we can support that (raises). Let’s try to maintain what we have. If that requires a small increase in the millage, let’s keep that as small as we can.”
Dangerfield said health insurance is expected to go up.
“With the proposed increase in just the health insurance this year, it’s impossible not to have at least a small tax increase unless you have budget cuts,” she said.
Supervisors said they don’t want to cut services.
“Seems like all the departments are running lean,” Hall said. “I don’t see cutting.”
Accardo agreed. “We need to try to maintain services in the county.”
One expense up for question is an additional $40,000 supervisors allocated to A Clear Path mental health district last year. The allocation was a temporary increase until A Clear Path came up with a long-range funding plan and was also meant to spur other counties to pay more, which Dangerfield said they didn’t.
Chancery Clerk Becky Buie said chancery court depends on A Clear Path for mental commitments. Sheriff James Brumfield said transportation costs could increase if the county turns to an outside agency instead of Clear Path.
Supervisor Tazwell Bowsky said, “I would hate to see us just not try to take care of the mental charges that we have in Pike County.”
Supervisors agreed to ask the Clear Path director to visit the board for an update.
Dangerfield said oil severance taxes were down $90,000, and the closing of Enterprise Car Rental could mean a loss of $30,000 in taxes. Also down are fines and fees from justice court, possibly due to the closure during COVID.
Some small grants also will not be available, she said.
Supervisors remained firm.
“We’re just at the point where we need to stay tight,” Hall said.
Dangerfield will present her recommended budget and tax levy July 30, and supervisors have until Aug. 15 to make changes.
In other business, supervisors:
• Approved payments of $40,769 to Greenbriar DSLP for work on Gateway Industrial Park sewer improvements, and $103,796 to Beacon Construction for work on the Dykes-Walthall Road bridge replacement project.
• Accepted the resignation of Martha Jackson from the Pike-Amite-Walthall Library board.
• Appointed Accardo to the Southwest Mississippi Planning and Development District board to replace Chuck Lambert, who resigned.
• Received a resignation from Bowsky from the workforce committee in Jackson.
• Noted the discharge of Natasha L. Jenkins from the sheriff’s department and Ronderick Jackson from the road department; and the resignations of Marco Jackson from the road department and Won Sin Laird from the Department of Human Services.
• Renewed the annual contract with Serenity Summit to provide clinical assessments, counseling and court attendance services for adult drug court at $1,500 per month.
• Noted approval of the annual victims assistance grant.
• Heard a request from Sue Dhaliwal to reinstate a school bus turnaround at her property at 1022 Sunshine Mountain Road, Chatawa. Supervisors said that’s a decision of the South Pike school board.
• Learned from road superintendent Wendell Alexander that the road crew is back on the job after being quarantined for COVID-19 testing.
• Voted to install signs pointing the way to businesses on Frank Oakes Road.
• Agreed to advertise for engineering services for the 2020 Community Development Block Grant.
