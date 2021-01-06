Zaxby’s to open in McComb Jan. 18

Zaxby’s new McComb restaurant will open for business on Jan. 18, the company announced Tuesday.
The chicken tender restaurant located at 205 Anna Drive is owned and operated by Tyler O’Neal, a Southwest Mississippi native who opened his first Zaxby’s in Brookhaven in 2019 along with partners Ben Goza, Lance Newman and Ryan Case.
The Zaxby’s in McComb will initially open for drive-thru and curbside pick-up. The dining room will open at a later date “pursuant to state and federal guidelines,” the company said.
“I was born right here in McComb and grew up just down the road in Jayess, so this place is extra special to me,” O’Neal said.
The McComb Zaxby’s will be able to seat about 70 people when the dining room is fully opened. Until then, customers may use the drive-thru or order online via zaxbys.com or the Zaxby’s app.
The new restaurant will hire about 50 people, the company said.
Applications are being accepted at www.indeed .com.
“We believe this brand will be a great fit for McComb and look forward to providing the community with exceptional food and service,” O’Neal said.
