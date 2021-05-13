A McComb woman is in the Amite County Jail after a fight led to her allegedly stabbing her month-and-a-half-old baby.
Amite County deputies charged Makischa Crossley, 27, with felony child abuse around 10:30 p.m. May 5, after they were called to Southwest Mississippi Regional Medical Center where the baby was being treated.
The baby was taken from SMRMC to the University of Mississippi Medical Center. There the child underwent surgery and was still in critical condition Wednesday morning, Amite County Sheriff Tim Wroten said.
The incident happened earlier the night of May 5 on Allen Lane east of Liberty while Crossley was visiting the baby’s paternal grandmother, who has custody. The child’s father was also there.
“Ms. Crossley was in an altercation with the baby’s father,” Wroten said. “The baby was in the father’s arms when Ms. Crossley retrieved a knife. During the altercation Crossley started swinging the knife, striking the baby in the head.”
Wroten said deputies allege Crossley grabbed the knife to attack the child’s father. He wasn’t hurt.
The sheriff’s office did not have any information on the weapon or the father’s identity Wednesday.
Crossley had her initial court appearance in Amite County Justice Court Wednesday afternoon. Her bond was set at $25,000.
