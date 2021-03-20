A man is in jail following the shooting death of his uncle that took place just north of Liberty on Friday.
Monte Kentrell Shropshire, 30, of Liberty, was arrested around 2:30 a.m. at the McClain Road home of Donald Shropshire, 59, who was pronounced dead at the scene, Amite County Sheriff Tim Wroten said.
Wroten said Monte Shropshire has been charged with murder and was being held in the Amite county jail with no bond set as of Friday afternoon. An initial court date had not been set for him, and Wroten was not aware of any prior felony record as of Friday.
Donald Shropshire had been shot several times with a handgun which the sheriff’s office had not yet recovered Friday morning, Wroten said.
The shooting occurred after an altercation occurred between the uncle and nephew at the residence, though the cause of the fight was initially unclear to investigators.
Deputies arrived at the scene after a family member of the Shropshires called 911 to report the incident, and Monte Shropshire was arrested without incident.
“He was asked to come out of the residence. He did and was handcuffed and brought to jail,” Wroten said.
There were no other injuries related to the shooting.
Deputies returned to the scene Friday to search for the gun.
“Supposedly he threw it, and so it was not located last night,” Wroten said.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.