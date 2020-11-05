Walthall County’s most watched races appeared close to being settled Tuesday night, with only affidavit ballots left to count on Wednesday afternoon.
Election Commission Chair Beth Cowart said commissioners would meet to count the affidavit votes sometime after 3 p.m. Wednesday when a quorum was mustered.
She said the county’s 1,434 absentee ballots had all been counted Tuesday night.
County voters, by a 3-to-1 margin, approved the sales of beer, wine and liquor. The approval officially moves the county from dry to wet.
With affidavit ballots outstanding, beer and wine won 5,188-1,709, an approval rate of 75.2% from voters, while liquor passed 5,146-1,747, an approval of 74.6%.
The petition drives leading to the beer, wine and liquor approval were spearheaded by Jeremy Holmes, who works for Pigott Oil and its Market Max stores.
Holmes could not be reached for comment Wednesday.
Justin Knight, the pastor at Tylertown Baptist Church, said he had tried to address the vote in his Sunday sermon, which was based on Romans 14:21-22.
“Christians need to be careful about what they approve,” Knight said Wednesday. “Not everyone is in the same place and able to handle things with addictive personalities. Some people will be OK, but that doesn’t mean it’s safe for everyone.”
“As Christians, we are supposed to be responsible and put others’ needs before our wants.”
Knight said he understood the argument for tax revenue, but fears that the county will end up having to put more money into law enforcement and social support programs, which would negate the effect of the extra money for other areas of the local budget.
Now, though, “it is what it is. People voted for it,” he said.
Knight said he was surprised by the magnitude of the win for the measures.
“I didn’t think three out of four people would support it,” he said. “It’s been presented for approval numerous times, and it’s failed numerous times. To see such a change from the past is surprising.”
Sheriff Kyle Breland did not respond to a message seeking comment on the vote Wednesday afternoon.
Tylertown officials said it is unclear whether the sales approval applies within the town limits, though all county voters, including those who are residents of the city, were able to vote on the measures.
Pigott Oil’s Market Max just off the U.S. 98 bypass, where Holmes hoped to sell beer and light wine, is within the town limits.
In other contested elections in Walthall County, the special election for District 5 supervisor appears to be headed to a runoff, with top vote-getter Lloyd Bullock facing off against Billy Bridges on Nov. 24.
Bullock drew 570 votes, 39.4%, to Bridges’ 331 votes, 21.5%. Bridges just edged out Larry Bridges, who got 304 votes, 21%.
The other candidates in the crowded field, none of whom cracked into triple digits of votes, included Randy Harrell, 86 votes; Jermaine Pittman, 72; Donnie Smith, 70; and Shelby Gatlin, 31.
The only other local contested race saw Jerry Holmes draw 59.8% of the vote to fill the District 4 school board seat.
Holmes, who got 894 votes to 343 for Denise Ainsworth and 257 for Ella Faye Martin, will succeed Eldredge Boyd, who died in August last year. The seat has been vacant since then.
Zackery Fortenberry, who ran opposed for District 5, will also join the school board. Jeffre Conerly, the District 5 incumbent, did not run for re-election.
