TYLERTOWN — Democrats won’t place a candidate on the ballot for the Ward 4 alderman position left without a candidate after the primary winner was disqualified.
With none of the other positions remaining in contest either, that means no general election will be held on June 8.
All candidates who qualified for the election filed as Democrats, so the winners in the Democratic primary are the officeholders for the next term, except Curtis Hart Magee Jr., who was disqualified after he admitted to having two felony convictions.
Magee defeated Ward 4 Alderwoman Carolyn Magee before his convictions came to light and he was disqualified.
The town’s Democratic executive committee voted 5-0 with one member absent not to place a candidate on the ballot, saying they believe voters should make the choice instead.
Robert Jones, Catherine Walker, Sharron Stevenson, Dana Harvey, Becky Dyson and Bernard Ginn are the committee members. Jones serves as chair; Ginn was absent from the meeting.
Without an incoming Ward 4 alderman, the town board will declare a vacancy at the July 6 board meeting and set a special election between 30 to 45 days from that date, likely either Aug. 10 or Aug. 17.
The qualifying period will open after the vacancy is declared.
Carolyn Magee will continue to serve until a new member is elected.
The rest of the incumbents are returning after Mayor Ed Hughes and aldermen Doug Walker and Mary Lib Duncan turned back primary opponents. Stormy Jefferson and Fred Lambert were unopposed for reelection.
