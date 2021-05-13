Summit officials voted to move to another law firm to handle a potential $600,000 bond issue related to the development of commercial land near Interstate 55, although it’s unclear when and if the company behind the development will request the financing.
The town agreed to a Tax Increment Financing plan with heavy equipment dealer Lyle Machinery in 2018. Under the plan, Lyle will develop its land off Lawrence Street and pay for related infrastructure in the hopes that more nearby commerce will follow. Once Lyle starts generating substantial tax revenue, it can ask the town to borrow money to pay for the development, with only its tax proceeds used to repay the bond.
When the town entered the deal, Lyle was working out of little more than a portable building on cleared land. Now it has a 13,500-square foot building and a lot full of equipment for sale.
Attorney Brad C. Davis, who had been practicing with Jones Walker LLP, has moved to Watkins & Eager PLLC, and the town voted to move its dealings on the TIF plan to Davis’ new firm. Attorney Angela Cockerham also is working with the town on the matter.
Meeting with the town council via teleconference Tuesday evening, Davis noted that the town is three years out from its commitment to the TIF plan with no request from Lyle to issue bonds. But he noted such a lag time is “not uncommon” and he’s seen TIF projects take much longer to get going.
Davis said he spoke with the developer about two weeks ago.
“They said they’re analyzing sales tax income and property taxes,” he said. “At this point, you’re getting all the benefits of that operations and you’re not having to carry those bonds.”
The longer the bond request takes is good for the town, and if the developer doesn’t request it at all, then that’s even better since the town can keep all of Lyle’s tax revenue rather than committing it to repaying a loan.
“Right now, they’re all yours to use sales taxes for what you would normally use them for,” Davis said of the company’s tax proceeds.
“It’s in our favor right now,” Mayor Percy Robinson said. “We’re getting all of it right now.”
Davis said he’ll ask the developer to give the ton an update on the timeframe when they’d be likely to initiate the TIFF bonds.
After speaking with Davis, the town met via teleconference with Chris Gouras of Gouras & Associates of Madison, who is representing the developer.
Gouras said company officials are reviewing sales data from 2019-21 to determine if there’s enough revenue to ask board to proceed with the bond issue. If there is, the town will send a letter to the Mississippi Department of Revenue to certify a request for the financing. The tax assessor will determine value of improvement to land for property tax purposes.
“We need to crunch these sales taxes number before we ask the city to ask the Department of Revenue for these sales tax certificates,” Gouras said.
If the developer requests the financing, the financing should be completed in the fourth quarter of the year, Gouras said.
“We’re getting close to being in a position to move this thing forward,” he said.
In other business, the council:
• Agreed to move the June board meeting to Thursday, June 10, since the 8th is Election Day and town hall is a voting precinct.
• Approved the publication of compliance with a Community Development Block Grant agreement for a water tank rehabilitation project, approved the payment of $12,321 to Dungan Engineering for its services on the CDBG project and accepted the low bid of $293,500 from Greenbriar Digging to do the work.
• Approved travel for Police Chief Kenny Cotton to attend the Mississippi Association of Chiefs of Police annual conference in Biloxi next month.
