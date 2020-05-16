A five-part podcast series examines the apparent murder of Donald Izzett Jr. in Pike County 25 years ago.
Filmmaker David Ridgen produced the series, “Someone Knows Something,” the first installment of which was released Tuesday.
The audio podcast is available at the website cbc.ca/radio/sks. A video preview is available on the Facebook page “SKS S6: Donald Izzett Jr.”
Years in the making, “Season 6: Donald Izzett Jr.” follows his mother Debra Skelley's decades-long search to find justice for Donald, whom she believes was killed during a road trip across the U.S. in 1995. He was 19 years old.
