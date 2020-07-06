At least four people died on Mississippi highways over the 4th of July weekend, the Mississippi Highway Patrol reported.
Xavaier D. Brister, 25, of Itta Bena, died when his eastbound Dodge Charger left Highway 82 in LeFlore County and collided with a tree at 12:46 a.m. Friday.
Robert J. Foster, 50, of Tishomingo, died when his southbound 1998 Jeep entered into the northbound lane of Highway 25 in Tishomingo County and collided with a 2015 Ford pickup driven by Danny R. Hester, 59, of Tuscumbia, Ala., at 3:58 p.m. Friday. A 2015 Buick Verano driven by Hunter C. Musgrave, 20, of Dennis, then rear-ended Hester’s truck.
Courtney D. Burchfield, 20, of Houston, died in an accident at 5:56 p.m. Saturday when the eastbound 2001 Ford Expedition in which she was a passenger left Highway 8 in Calhoun County and overturned. Driver Christopher Q. Pittman, 23, of Greenville, and passenger Martin D. Foote, 25, of Woodland, received moderate injuries and were transported to a local hospital.
James M. Brand, 51, of Ocean Springs, died around 11:50 a.m. Sunday when his 2004 Toyota Sequoia veered off Highway 494 in Lauderdale County, struck a tree stump and ejected him.
Troopers said none of the accident victims were wearing seatbelts.
State troopers wrote 4,378 citations, made 116 DUI arrests and worked 137 crashes resulting in 43 injuries over the holiday weekend.
Brookhaven-based Troop M wrote 397 traffic citiations, including 232 for moving violations, five DUIs and seven drug arrests. Local troopers also worked nine accidents, including one involving alcohol. Three people were injured in the accidents.
