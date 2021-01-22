Pike County’s delegation in the Mississippi House of Representatives are proposing wide-ranging legislation that would affect health care, education and other facets of life.
Last week was the deadline for lawmakers to file general bills, most of which are undergoing debate in the committee in a process that will last through early February.
All of the lawmakers whose district have a footprint in Pike County, Rep. Sam Mims V, R-McComb; Rep. Angela Cockerham, I-Magnolia, Rep. Daryl Porter Jr., D-Summit, and Rep. Vince Mangold, R-Brookha-ven, are trying to bring home the bacon in the form of state bond money.
One jointly authored bill, HB 308, seeks to get $1 million to renovate the Pike County Courthouse, as well as $825,000 for the Scenic Rivers Development Alliance. That money would pay for preliminary work to develop a convention center at Okhissa Lake.
Here’s a look at some of the other legislation they’re working on.
Rep. Sam Mims V, R-McComb
Mims, who is chairman of the Public Health Committee, has a number of measures affecting medical practice. HB 72 would grant dentists immunity from liability when performing emergency services. HB 73 aims to extend a repealer on licensure law for chiropractors.
And with telemedicine becoming more of a common practice in the era of COVID-19, two of Mims’ measures would change the way Medicaid covers those types of visits.
HB 200 would delete a requirement for two previous hospitalizations before remote patient monitoring services qualify for reimbursement.
HB 201 seeks to redefine a section of state law pertaining to providing insurance coverage for telemedicine.
Some of Mims’ other pieces of legislation deal with child abuse and the Department of Human Services.
HB 144 would require the director and investigators of the Department of Human Services’ Fraud Investigation Unit to be law enforcement officers. HB 306 would authorize the Department of Human Services to use a simplified reporting system for economic assistance payments.
HB 356 would expand immunity for people participating in child abuse investigations.
Rep. Daryl Porter Jr., D-Summit,
Porter’s legislation aims big in some areas, like HB 339’s goal of 3% pay raises for state employees for the next four years and HB 882’s proposal to ban the use of private prisons to house state inmates.
Others have more of a local effect, like HB 383, which would provide extra pay to National Board Certified teachers in Walthall County.
Some are ideas the freshman lawmaker has touted since running for office, like HB 384, which would require first aid and CPR training for school bus drivers.
In following through with another topic he’s often discussed, Porter has authored a bill that if approved would provide an alternative route for teacher licensure. The program would set up an eight-week course for prospective educators who did not meet standard requirements for licensure, including an ACT score of at least 21, successful completion of the Praxis exam or maintaining 3.0 grade-point average.
Porter’s HB 881 would present another significant educational reform, if passed — requiring all middle, high school and alternative school students to take vocational and home economics courses.
Another bill, HB 563, would require child care facilities to purchase liability insurance.
HB 880 would expand the Department of Mental Health’s outpatient services for former state inmates.
Rep. Angela Cockerham, D-Magnolia
Cockerham is renewing her push to establish protocol for colleges and universities to respond to assault, stalking and domestic abuse allegations. HB 581 would also require colleges to provide various support services for victims. She’s tried to get the legislation passed multiple years, to no avail.
Cockerham’s HB 302 would authorize the creation of a “District of Innovation” that would exempt schools from some requirements for schools to allow them to provide new ways to provide instruction, with the goal of raising student performance.
HB 580 would allow the use of law enforcement escorts for athletic teams attending school-related activities and HB 631 would allow off-duty law enforcement officers to use of official vehicles while performing security services in off-duty hours.
HB 695 would change requirements to the State Domestic Violence Fund in order to fund shelters for victims.
HB 746 revises the Mississippi Motor Vehicle Commission Law regarding warranty reimbursements and creates a new section of state law establishing the obligations of auto dealers, distributors and manufacturers.
HB 879 gives due process to assistant teachers by adding them to the list of school employees who should receive a written reason why their contract was not renewed.
HB 1012 amends state law to subject charities to civil procedure rules.
Rep. Vince Mangold,
R-Brookhaven
Mangold and Rep. Bill Pigott, R-Tylertowns, have drafted an agriculture-related bill to eliminate the Central Market Board and transfer its duties to the Department of Agriculture and Commerce.
The board, which consists of the state agriculture chairman and a representative from each of the state’s three highway commissioner districts, was set up to assist in the sale and disposal of farm products.
