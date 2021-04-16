Pike County supervisors are expecting to receive $7.62 million in federal stimulus funds but are concerned possible requirements will make that unusable. So on Thursday they approved a letter spelling out what they need the money for.
Board president Robert Accardo said the American Rescue Plan Act of 2021 doesn’t seem to be geared toward the needs of rural counties.
“The way the thing was written goes more to water, sewer and broadband. Those are more municipal issues,” he said.
“This is to ask them to release those restrictions a little bit so we can use this money for the good of Pike County.”
In a letter to the Mississippi Association of Supervisors, the board asked that the funds be available for “roads, bridges, stormwater drainage, infrastructure/facility upgrades, courthouse repair and renovation, voting precinct upgrades, purchasing of equipment necessary to provide roadway, drainage and infrastructure upgrades, county airport improvements, airport hangar development, airport fire station development.”
Other counties across the state are doing the same, Accardo said. MAS will forward the letters to the National Association of Supervisors and then to Congress.
“It will get to Washington, D.C., with a lot more clout than if it just came from Pike County,” Accardo said.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.