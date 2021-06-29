TYLERTOWN — Wal-thall County school officials have proposed an almost $18 million budget for the 2021-2022 fiscal year, up about $284,000 from the current year.
The district is requesting more than $5.5 million in local ad valorem taxes for the new year, up more than $102,000 from this year.
That could require an increase in tax millage if increased property values and new property added to the tax rolls don’t cover the additional funding request. The district has also been close to the state’s 55-mill cap on local school taxes in recent years, and may not be able to get the full tax request if the total amount of money would require more than 55 mills.
The district also projects $60,000 in other local taxes, $175,000 from homestead exemption and $5,000 of miscellaneous funding. Interest income is projected to decline $125,000 to $40,000, due to its bank depository reducing the interest rate paid on district accounts.
State funding under the Mississippi Adequate Education Program is projected to fall about $21,000 to just under $9 million.
The district also expects $383,000 in vocational funding, $39,000 for special education, $60,000 for master teacher funding and $196,000 in teacher pay raise funding.
Regular federal funding totals about $2.6 million. The district should also be able to draw on most of $12.5 million allocated to it under the Elementary and Secondary School Emergency Relief program, enacted by Congress to address issues related to COVID-19.
Expenditures include $9.4 million for instructional services, down $60,000; $3.2 million for support services, up $290,000; $1.8 million for operation and maintenance of facilities, down $35,000; $957,000 for student transportation, down $12,000; $139,000 for data processing, down $90,000; $26,000 for non-instructional services, down $6,000; $177,000 for debt service, down $3,000; and $2.4 million alternative, vocational and special education and other services, up $132,000.
As with area area districts, salaries and benefits make up the lion’s share of the budget, with $9 million of the instructional expenses, $2.7 million of support services, $600,000 offacility operation and maintenance and $561,000 of student transportation.
No salaries or benfits were listed for non-instructional services.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.