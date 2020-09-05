The incidence of COVID-19 infections at North Pike since students returned to school is low enough that officials are making plans to start bringing more of the district’s students back to campus next month on traditional scheduling.
Superintendent Dennis Penton told school board members Thursday night that the district has had 41 students quarantined for at least possible exposure to the virus, mainly be family members, with only seven students who actually tested positive for the virus themselves.
In the same time, eight teachers tested positive and quarantined themselves, with most of those occurring the week before school started, he said.
As of Thursday, seven students and two teachers were in quarantine, with four of the students and both teachers having tested positive for the virus.
“Any positive (virus) result is a reason for concern, but I’m proud of the measures we’ve taken and the complaince with mask wearing,” Penton said. “We’ve actually handed out very few of our disposable masks because most of the students are coming with good masks from home,”
Because of the small incidence of COVID-19 so far and the educational and workload consequences of offering online as well as in-person instruction, Penton proposed to limit the online option to those with medical necessity only starting Oct. 13, the start of the second nine-weeks grading period.
He also proposed to move all students in the lower and upper elementary schools back to traditional, 5-day-a-week attendance that day, with middle and high school students doing the same after the Thanksgiving holiday.
By the start of the spring semester, all students would be back on the traditional schedule, though “we would revert to the A-B schedule if problems manifest,” Penton said.
Penton said lack of participation by students in the fully online instruction is part of the a large part of the recommendation, as about 80 families, a little less than 20% of the virtual students, have been sent letters concerning students’ failure to log into the online instruction portals or turn in assigned work.
He said 433 students, or roughly a sixth of district enrollees, are now taking online instruction, including 72 at the upper elementary, 134 at the lower elementary, 120 at the middle school and 107 at the high school.
A few students who started the year in virtual instruction have returned to the classroom since school started because of issues that arose affecting the families’ ability to participate in the online program, Penton said.
He also told board members that the district had had difficulties scheduling virtual students to come to school to take diagnostic tests that help teachers know where students are educationally and where they may need extra instruction.
Planning and presenting lessons both in person and virtually add a tremendous strain to teachers, he said.
“I don’t think people realize how much work teachers have, working on two models,” Penton said.
Board member Etta Taplin asked if the district had considered just assigning teachers to conduct virtual instruction only, but Penton said that would create other problems.
“That would affect our social distancing, because we have to consolidate students into the other teachers’ classrooms,” he said.
He said that would also affect the ability of students to build relationships with the teachers they’ll have the remainder of the year.
District principals also chimed in on the difficulties.
“Doing face-to-face and virtual, it’s like having two full-time jobs,” middle school principal Allen Barron said.
He said having fewer virtual students might help, but lower elementary principal Lori Harrell said teachers would still bear the burden of preparing and delivering the online lessons, no matter how many students were getting instruction that way.
She said younger students are suffering, too, from not being in school every day, because they aren’t getting the repetition in tasks and information that help them learn and retain what they need to know.
Penton said he just wanted the board to consider the recommendations, and would likely ask members to vote on the schedule changes at a recess meeting later this month.
Any changes would be subject to override by new state mandates or executive orders issued by the governor.
