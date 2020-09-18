A shooting in McComb early Wednesday morning left one man in critical condition and another facing charges, McComb police said.
David Washington, 32, of McComb, was in the intensive care unit at the University of Mississippi Medical Center in Jackson on Thursday McComb police Detective Victoria Carter said.
She said the shooting took place in the 300 block of Argyle Street around 1:30 a.m. Wednesday and Washington was shot several times.
McComb police arrested Jeramija Anderson, 20, of McComb, Thursday morning and charged him with accessory after the fact.
A gunman had yet to be charged as of Thursday afternoon, police said.
Carter said the department does not yet know a motive for the shooting or what kind of gun was used.
The investigation is ongoing, she said.
