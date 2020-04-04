Landlords offer extra cleaning, rent help

Area apartment complexes are handing down guidelines to residents to keep communities safe as they hunker down for the long haul.
“We care about our residents and we understand these are stressful times,” River Park Apartments manager Debbie Johnston said in a statement to residents. “In light of the social distancing guidelines currently in place, the best way to pay your April rent will be by using our online payment portal.”
There is a drop box at the leasing office to collect physical payments, and management reminds residents the federal government has approved a relief bill.
“For those of you whose incomes may have been affected by this pandemic,” Johnston said, “the government has approved a stimulus package that should provide immediate assistance.”
Gov. Tate Reeves suspended evictions Thursday, though people are still required to pay their rent or mortgage.
“Please note that River Park relies on your rental income to continue to operate the property and keep our teams working for you,” Johnston said.
Residents are encouraged to submit maintenance requests online. Non-emergency requests will be resolved after social distancing measures are relaxed.
“As a final reminder, please remember to follow CDC guidelines in regards to social distancing, washing hands, and avoiding large gatherings so that we can all do our part to stop the spread of the virus and return to normal as quickly as possible,” she said.
Down the street, Parklane Apartments Vice President of Operations Kevin Hodges said the community is taking similar steps to keep residents and staff safe.
The office is running on shortened hours and is closed to the public, conducting tours of apartment units over Facetime or through other virtual methods, Hodges said.
“The office is open to residents only by appointment and if it’s absolutely necessary,” he said.
Management will offer Facetime or Zoom meetings for community residents who need them.
Management employees at the apartments are practicing sanitization policies as they work, and maintenance staff are sanitizing equipment and other items as they work between apartment units.
Apartment residents who have experienced the economic fallout of coronavirus have resources available to them.
“We do have programs in place for our residents that have lost their jobs or have decreased income, and we will discuss those situations on an individual basis,” Hodges said.
Residents are asked to contact management to discuss those programs.
Next door, residents of Pinnacle at Magnolia Pointe are asked to pay their rent online.
“We’re all online,” property manager Charnell Riles said.
Riles asks community residents to communicate with property management over the phone or by email.
Property management hasn’t seen a large number of people requesting assistance with their rent.
“We’ve had a few people say that they might be late, but it hasn’t been a big issue so far,” Riles said.
She asks community residents to remain vigilant.
“Just stay safe, wash your hands and be sure to report any valid case of coronavirus to property management,” Riles said.
