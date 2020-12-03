Pawnshops can be a one-stop-shop during the holiday season, and Southern Cash and Pawn owner Joey Slipher said there is something for everyone in his shop, from guns and video games to instruments and jewelry.
Southern Cash and Pawn, located at 224 State St., McComb, has served Southwest Mississippi since 1987, offering the largest selection of firearms in the area, along with other gift-worthy items.
“We’ve sold a lot of jewelry, a lot of gaming systems, as well as both new and used musical instruments,” Slipher said. “We sell both new and used when it comes to gaming accessories.”
Slipher said his shop gets a bump in the holidays, mainly from folks coming in looking for holiday gifts but added that his biggest accommodation during the holiday season is loaning, using items as leverage to help people get through the season with enough cash to buy gifts for every family member.
“Our No. 1 thing we do during the holidays to start with is loaning money, and that is what we do the majority of leading up to Christmas,” he said, adding that there is no credit check and the loan does not affect credit scores in any way.
“That would be on pretty much anything of value: electronics, jewelry, firearms, tools and musical instruments.
“We make loans on those for people needing extra cash on Christmas. Rather than going to get a credit card, a lot of people choose to either sell stuff to us or pawn it to us while we loan them money on their items.
“It is an easy, short-term process that doesn’t affect your credit.”
Slipher’s next big-ticket item is firearms, noting that there was a shortage off and on during the year, citing the pandemic and social unrest in the country, but supply has since leveled out on most firearms, except for a shortage of ammunition.
“Our No. 1 seller in this business has always been firearms and accessories, scopes, hunting accessories,” he said. “What we have experienced this year has been the biggest shortage in this country on firearms and ammunition ever, or at least since World War II.
“Ammo is the only thing we still have a shortage of, but we still have plenty. It is just not like it usually is.”
Slipher said his shop has hunting rifles, large caliber rifles, semi-automatic rifles and all types and calibers of shotguns, along with handguns of all makes and calibers.
“But we still have lots of handguns and rifles as well as self-defense guns. There was a bit of a shortage on those, but they are back now,” he said.
Guns and spare cash are not the only things Southern Cash and Pawn deals in. There is a large assortment of video games and consoles, from the big brands like Playstation, Xbox and Nintendo.
The shop also has a sizable selection of power tools and jewelry. Southern Cash and Pawn is open 9 a.m. to 6 p.m. Monday through Saturday and is closed on Sunday.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.