Emerging and severe coronavirus outbreaks among students at Ole Miss and continued community transmission has health officials warning of an impending wave of death.
“We are going to have more severe illnesses, more hospitalizations and deaths,” State Health Officer Dr. Thomas Dobbs said. “It’s just the way this thing works.”
If people would simply practice social distancing, wear a mask when in public and avoid mass-gatherings, coronavirus might disappear, Dobbs said, expressing immense frustration.
“I kid you not, if we could just do those things, a lot of the predictions are that coronavirus might just wither away,” he said. “But we just don’t have the patience, it’s absolutely maddening — I’m banging my head against the wall.”
Dobbs said white Mississippians need to take health and safety guidances more seriously, noting that the majority of recent outbreaks involve mostly white college students at fraternity parties, something Dobbs said was selfish and irresponsible.
“We have identified a cluster of outbreaks in Oxford,” Dobbs said. “We do think they’re at the front-end or the middle of a significant outbreak.”
Many of the cases were traced back to fraternity rush events, held in obvious violation of the law, Dobbs noted.
“It is currently the legal limit, 20 indoors or 50 if you can social distance,” he said. “Please keep that in mind, there are serious health complications.”
Dobbs said African Americans, although disproportionately affected, have bought into mask-wearing guidance at a higher rate than other groups.
“I would like to applaud the African-American community for their embrace of social distancing and wearing masks,” Dobbs said.
State health officials identified 380 new infections and five additional coronavirus deaths Thursday afternoon. Of more than 20,000 infections identified since March 11, just 681 were among out-of-state residents who fell ill in MIssissippi and were counted in the state’s numbers.
“I am very concerned that we’re seeing an increase of COVID-like illness and pneumonia in our surveillance data,” Dobbs said. “For the first time since we’ve been tracking the coronavirus, we’re seeing a significant upturn — that’s usually a pretty significant indicator.”
Dobbs said indicators of stress on the state healthcare system, including the number of patients in ICU or on ventilators, are damning, and that the state is in for a major loss of life if people don’t alter their behavior.
“When Dr. Dobbs talked about the additional stress on our healthcare system, when we talk about the number of ventilators currently in use at 100 — we know that used to be in the sixties for weeks and weeks on end,” Gov. Tate Reeves said. “We are not done with COVID-19.”
Reeves said the popular notion that white people cannot fall ill with coronavirus is unequivocally false.
“I’m here to tell you that everybody in Mississippi is at risk. The coronavirus obviously has been particularly cruel to those in our African-American community,” he said. “But the fact of the matter is that the virus is certainly risky to all people in Mississippi.”
In other news, small business owners are looking at a tax increase of almost 10 times their prior rates.
Tax rates on businesses that employ 100 people or fewer are expected to increase by 950% if the legislature does not refill the state unemployment trust fund, which is short about $500 million, according to a Mississippi Department of Employment Security estimate.
“That is the scenario that the MDES alerted the Legislature to over a week ago,” Reeves said. “Our total number of unemployed in Mississippi actually ticked-up slightly in the week ending June 6.”
The average tax of about $1,400 could increase to over $13,000 for businesses with less than 100 employees, Reeves noted.
“It will be the workers and customers and Mississippi families that are hurt,” he said. “I cannot think of a greater priority than preventing a 950% tax increase on small businesses.”
