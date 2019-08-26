McComb city board members briefly discussed the Pike-Amite-Walthall Library System’s budget request during Tuesday’s work session.
The official request was a bit more than $64,000, though system executive director Darlene Morgan asked the board at the previous week’s meeting to consider contributing more.
The city has been contributing the proceeds of 0.74 mill to the library system, and Morgan asked that selectmen bump that up to 0.76 mill, about a 3% increase.
Mayor Quordiniah Lockley told board members that the 0.74 mill that the city contributes now brings in more than the $64,000 budget request, though it might not be a full 3% more.
Selectmen will further consider the request as city officials develop the budget for the fiscal year that will start Oct. 1.
The board also considered a request for a business permit for a hookah, or water-pipe, lounge.
The request was made by the owner of the District 51 uniform and footwear store, which is in the same shopping center as McComb Market. The lounge would also be in the center, planning and zoning director Henry Green told the board.
After a brief laugh related to the similarity between “hookah” and “hooker,” board members noted that they are not required to vote on issuing the business permit.
However, “my only issue is that vaping is being connected to a lot of health problems,” Lockley said.
“Are we going to take cigarettes off the shelves?” Selectman Donovan Hill asked.
“I’m just saying,” Lockley replied.
In other matters, the board considered:
• Ratifying a $10,081 air conditioning unit purchase for the recreation department and a $7,400 unit for the police department.
• Considered annual contributions of $10,000 to Scenic Rivers, about $24,300 for the Boys and Girls Club and $10,400 for the airport board.
• Heard a request for clothing allowance for the detective division to be paid. There are now two members in the division that is supposed to have six members at full staffing.
• Heard requests for payments of $10,800.40 and $10,507 to Debris Tech for debris monitoring, $47,260.30 to Land Company Development for storm debris removal and disposal, $296,287.66 to Greenbriar Digging Service for wotk on the Northwest Interceptor sewer upgrade project and $30,062.90 for the Hollywood Cemetery office and break room building.
• Considered proclaiming Railroad Safety Week and Air Bag Recall Month.
• Discussed possible attendance at several municipal government and economic development conferences.
• Heard a request from Girl Scouts Troop 3717 to lead the Pledge of Allegiance at the board’s Oct. 8 meeting.
