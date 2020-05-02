While the Paycheck Protection Program through the Small Business Administration has received mixed reviews around the country after the first round of appropriations went dry within days, the program has made an impact on local businesses.
The loan is meant to encourage keeping employees on payroll, thereby providing a much-needed jolt to an economy battered by the volatility and an uncertain future of the coronavirus pandemic.
Eligible business owners who receive the loan are not required to pay it back in full if they meet certain employment guidelines, such as keeping all of their employees paid throughout the crisis. The funds must be used for payroll costs, interest on mortgages, rent payments or utilities. But 75% of the forgiven amount must have been used to fund payroll expenses.
To be considered eligible, a business must have a taxable payroll or be a single-proprietor making income at the bottom line.
The first round of appropriations ran dry within days of opening up in April, and a second round of funding, geared specifically toward small and medium-sized lenders, became available April 27.
Local bankers are working to help business owners gain access to the capital they need.
Pike National Bank Senior Vice President Sam Sanders said the demand for the loans has been steady and high, and that thousands of employees were kept on payroll by way of loans facilitated there.
“It’s certainly still available as of this morning — lots of small businesses around here are definitely hurting,” Sanders said. “It’s put a strain on almost all of the industries that exist.”
Sanders said loan officers at Pike National Bank were able to close and fund about 200 loans in the first round of funding and they’ve completed about 125 more in the second round, helping area businesses keep 3,128 people employed throughout the crisis, and representing about $16 million of distributed capital.
“It’s about protecting and keeping people off of unemployment and keeping payroll going,” he said.
The size of loans is calculated using a computer algorithm and based on a business’ bottom line.
“If you’re a sole proprietor or self-employed, it becomes more difficult to calculate that,” he said.
He said the average size of loans extended in the first round of funding was about $70,000 and went to mostly larger stores and the average size of the second round was about $35,000, mostly appropriated to smaller enterprises.
Statewide, about 15,000 loans were fulfilled in the first round, so Pike National Bank contributed a considerable share of that figure. As a small, community bank, that translated directly into assistance for local businesses.
“Of every 100 loans made in the state of Mississippi during that first round, this little country bank made more than some of those larger lenders,” Sanders said.
That was the whole point — to connect local business owners with the money they need to stay afloat.
“Our approach is that we would do loans for businesses that are in our counties and the counties contiguous to that, serving our community and our market,” Sanders said.
Sanders said that, while the initial rollout of the online portal caused significant delays and other technical difficulties, the process has been ironed out and Pike National Bank is able to service new loan applications as they come in and without delay. He said the program proved successful to the point that demand is decreasing — probably because most businesses already received funding.
Overall, only about 50 applications did not qualify for the program according to Small Business Administration and treasury regulations, Sanders said.
First Bank CEO James Covington said problems with the online portal gummed up the works in the initial rollout of the program.
“We had a hard time getting through to the SBA, with every company hammering the same website,” he said. “It took us a few days to get approved and get access.”
Despite the difficulties, subsequent rounds of funding that prioritized smaller lenders allowed the bank to close loans for most every business that applied.
“That gave us a head start, at least gave us some priority,” he said. “We’ve gotten all but just a few through that came to us.”
Covington said First Bank had processed about 170 loans through the program by Thursday afternoon and expected to service between $6 and $10 million in loans when all is said and done.
“Some are still waiting on documents,” he said.
The impact of the program on business owners cannot be understated, providing 21⁄2 months of payroll capital among other criteria, he said.
“Hopefully we’ll get this economy back going,” he said. “It’s not going to be like a light switch.”
