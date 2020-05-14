Crews are clearing land in Summit where a proposed park is being developed with the assistance of state funding, town officials noted Tuesday night.
Peters Street resident Bill Mayer asked about the activity during the town council’s board meeting.
Robinson said the work is associated with resident and former councilwoman Missy Hancock’s plans to build a park on the east side of the railroad tracks between Grant Street and the Hershal Grady Parkway.
Hancock lobbied former state Sen. Bob Dearing for $150,000 appropriation of the $700 million the state received as part of its settlement from the 2010 BP oil spill for the project, as well as to install lighting on an 1800s-era water standpipe.
“They did get some money, about $150,000 to start out with. However, I know $150,000 is not going to do it,” Robinson said. “It’s going to take more dirt work than that.”
Robinson said the town doesn’t own the land and the organization receiving the funding, the Summit Community Development Foundation, would have to deed the park to the town in order for it to be covered under Summit’s liability insurance.
Mayer asked if developers would complete an environmental impact study for the project, but Robinson wasn’t sure.
“There was an old sawmill over there at one time,” he said. noting the possible presence of petroleum products and other potentially hazardous materials. “I used to work at one. There’ a lot of stuff to dig out.”
In another matter, town officials restructured the leadership of the public works department. The town council voted unanimously to separate the duties between Superintendent Tim Baylor, who will oversee water and sewer operations, and foreman Jesse Simmons, who will oversee street work. The change is in effect for 90 days.
In a related matter, the town council voted 3-0 to hire Vince Monley as a water/sewer employee. Councilwoman Pauline Monley abstained because Vince Monley is her brother.
In other business, the council:
• Ratified the expiration of a curfew enacted during the now-expired statewide shelter-in-place order.
• Hired Gregory Shamis and Deborah Rider as part-time police officers.
• Removed Sonya Woodall and Lloyd Bullock from the police department’s roster of part-time officers.
• Authorized the issuance of a First Bank Visa card.
• Amended the budget by $9,500 to pay for the use of a dump site for storm debris.
• Approved a $1,734 change order for the wastewater treatment plant generator project to pay for a bypass pump. The project is funded with a Mississippi Emergency Management Agency grant.
