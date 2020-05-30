Health officials in Pike County reported no new COVID-19 infections or deaths on Friday, but statewide figures surged higher than ever before and three more people died in neighboring Lincoln County.
“This deadly disease is real. This deadly disease is contagious and this deadly disease is in every community throughout our state,” Gov. Tate Reeves said Friday afternoon.
In an effort to help struggling businesses devastated by the effects of the lockdown, Reeves announced the founding of a new financial assistance program.
“We are launching a website today, backtobusinessms.org, which outlines eligibility requirements,” he said. “Small businesses with less than 50 employees can get up to $25,000 to offset the cost incurred because of this pandemic.”
Reeves also extended an executive order that locked down several central Mississippi counties and amended it to remove counties where enhanced restrictions proved successful, including Neshoba, Scott, Jasper and Lauderale. Reeves also extended the restrictions to hard-hit Wayne County.
“Open for business does not mean risk-free,” Reeves said. “Today, I am extending the executive order that puts stricter health rules in place in certain counties.”
Reeves took the decision after state health officials identified 418 new infections and 17 additional deaths Friday afternoon, up from just over 300 infections identified Thursday.
Pike County remained at 203 infections and 11 deaths.
The previous single-day record came on May 22, when state officials identified 403 new coronavirus infections.
“This is a fight, county-by-county, and not statewide,” he said. “What happens for instance in Wayne County has very little effect on what’s happening in Tishomingo County.”
State Epidemiologist Dr. Paul Byers said continued outbreaks in long-term care facilities statewide drive the increases in deaths.
“We are continuing to see a higher proportion of deaths among long-term care residents,” he said, noting more than 50% of coronavirus deaths since March 11 have been among Mississippians in that population.
He said additional measures to protect residents and staff have been successful thus far.
“One of the efforts that we put into place is testing all long-term care residents and all long-term care employees. That’s been going on now for a short time and we’ve completed 80% of those long-term care settings,” Byers said.
Byers said the decision to impose enhanced restrictions on the hard-hit central Mississippi counties worked and suggested similar measures may be imposed whenever health officials identify a severe outbreak or the potential for one.
“I think it’s been pretty astounding, when you look at the data, that those four counties have had some drops in cases — not just stability but a decrease in infections,” he said. “Those are the measures that can be effective in preventing further community transmission.”
Reeves said the state must simultaneously get back to work and stay home as much as possible to slow the spread.
“We have to be prepared for another outbreak,” he said.
Reeves said he will ask the Mississippi Legislature to repay the state unemployment trust fund, which has expended more than $1 billion since the end of March.
“The reason that is so critically important is because it is small businesses that actually fund the trust fund,” he said, explaining that if the legislature does not reimburse the fund they will likely elect to raise taxes on businesses.
Additionally, Reeves said state officials will zero-in on widespread unemployment fraud after hearing accounts from other states across the country.
“If you file a false claim, we will find out and we are going to prosecute you,” Reeves said. “Our people will work with you to make sure that every single person who’s entitled to benefits will receive those benefits.”
He said a USA Today poll that found 20% of teachers say they will refuse to return to work in the fall poses another tough problem for Mississippi.
“There is no doubt about that. The fact is that these are times the likes of which we haven’t seen in over a hundred years,” Reeves said.
