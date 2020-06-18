With protests and riots against police brutality still gripping the nation, Mayor Quordiniah Lockley told the McComb city board he wants to make policy changes to the McComb Police Department regarding chokeholds.
“Due to the climate of our nation, and what is happening with police departments around our nation ... I think it is necessary that this board go ahead and adopt a policy as it relates to choke holds,” Lockley said Tuesday.
He said he spoke with board attorney Angela Cockerham, who is writing the proposed policy, and he wants the board to vote on it during the next board meeting.
With the implementation of this policy, Lockley said officers would be obliged to intervene if they think another officer is using unlawful force, noting that he and Cockerham are working on punishment for officers who are complicit as well as those performing the chokehold.
“Any officer can intervene if a colleague or officer is using unlawful force,” Lockley said. “I think that is important to let other officers know if you are standing there, you need to intervene.”
Lockley said he discussed the proposed policy with Police Chief Garland Ward, who seemed receptive to the idea. He asked Ward to speak.
“As far as I am concerned, any officer caught choking a citizen for me is an automatic termination,” Ward said, noting that chokeholds are not taught in training.
Selectman Devante Johnson said he was excited to see the policy change, and the movement that was born from the George Floyd protests.
“I am very proud to see the city of McComb move in that direction,” Johnson said.
Johnson also asked the board, which was missing four members at the work session, if it would rename Pearl River Avenue “Black Lives Matter Avenue.”
Ronnie Brock, Michael Cameron, Donovan Hill and Ted Tullos were all absent, while Shawn Williams attended.
“I am going to ask the board to consider next week changing the name of Pearl River Avenue to Black Lives Matter Avenue in honor of the historic, which I call historic, march that happened last week,” he said.
He said he plans to walk the street and ask residents how they feel about the name change before offically bringing the vote to the board, adding that if residents do not seem receptive, he will choose another street.
After last week’s march on Pearl River Avenue, the Rev. Hilton Harrell, pastor of Pleasant Grove East McComb Baptist Church, asked Lockley to name a street after the movement.
Johnson said the move mirrors action taken by Washington, D.C., Mayor Muriel Bowser to rename part of a street in downtown Washington to “Black Lives Matter Plaza.”
Lockley also announced a meet and greet for Ward to be hosted by Brock and himself at 6 p.m. Monday at the MLK Center. Lockley said it will include a town hall meeting about crime and black-on-black violence in the city.
“We want citizens to come down, not to point fingers but to say we agree, and what solutions they have to this problem,” Lockley said.
