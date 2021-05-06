Storm drops ‘rain tornado’ on ranch

There may not be an official word for what Tommy Miller witnessed during Tuesday’s storm, so he came up with his own: “rain tornado.”
That’s what Miller saw when he was loading hay around 4 p.m. and a sudden storm struck out of the west.
“It was blowing stuff left and right everywhere,” said Miller, who manages Boyd Ranch on River Road South and Highway 44 east of McComb.
He didn’t take the time to video the storm on his cell phone.
“I was just worried about getting away from trees,” Miller said.
The storm swept across Amite and Pike County with blackened skies, violent winds and torrential rain. The area around Boyd Ranch seemed to have sustained the most damage.
“It got dark, dark, just like night, and I said, ‘Let me get to the barn,’ ” Miller said.
The ranch lost around 30 oak and pine trees and one big pecan. Roofs were damaged as well. Miller found 2-by-4s and 2-by-6s driven straight into the ground.
“None of the horses got hurt,” he added with relief.
Melinda Boudreaux, who lives on the ranch, heard the commotion and opened her door.
“The screen door shattered,” she said. “I haven’t ever been through anything like that. It scared me.”
Clean-up began bright and early Wednesday with help from neighbor Lee Gill, Triple B Tree Service and others.
Tuesday’s storm was part of a system that wreaked havoc across the Southeast, resulting in at least three deaths, dozens of injuries and 200,000 power outages, including 66,000 in Mississippi, according to The Associated Press.
