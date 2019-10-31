Two incumbent Pike County clerks — one an eight-term veteran, the other seeking her second term — face challenges in the Nov. 5 general election.
Incumbent chancery clerk Becky Buie faces Amanda Upchurch, while incumbent circuit clerk Roger Graves faces Johnny Scott.
Both incumbents are Republicans and their challengers are Democrats.
Buie, 56, of McComb, is seeking her second term as chancery clerk.
She and her husband Sandy have been married for 30 years and have two grown children. She’s an active member at North McComb Baptist Church, where she is church clerk and former worship leader.
She grew up in Amory, attended Delta State University, and served as Pike County election commissioner for four years.
“I worked for real estate attorneys and attorneys that specialize in chancery court matters for 16 years,” Buie said.
For 23 years Buie and her husband were co-owners of a chancery record research business.
“I have worked in every single chancery court record room in Mississippi with that business knowledge and experience,” Buie said.
She is a member of the McComb Rotary Club, Pike County Chamber of Commerce and 4-H advisory council.
She’s proud of serving on the committee that formed the county’s first mental health crisis intervention team, working with mental health, law enforcement and hospital officials.
“It has been a huge success,” Buie said. “It’s actually cut the number of commitments we’ve done by 30% or maybe more.”
She redesigned the chancery record room to make it more efficient with new filing systems and more computer access, scanned more records to go online, and switched from a local computer system to Mississippi Electronic Courts.
One crisis she has dealt with was burst plumbing pipes that flooded her offices. The crisis turned out to be a blessing of sorts as it forced officials to put in much-needed new carpet, flooring and paint.
“It needed to be done because it freshened up the whole place,” Buie said, noting work is still ongoing.
If re-elected, she plans to continue the process of scanning records, and resume a project to clean and organize the courthouse basement, which is full of old records.
She asks voters to consider her knowledge and experience Nov. 5.
“Those (chancery) records are very important,” Buie said, noting they’re used by everyone from the general public to abstractors to oil and gas landmen.
“A lot of businesses depend on those records being accurate and easy to find,” Buie said.
She praised her staff for their courtesy and efficiency.
“If you come into my office, it doesn’t matter who you are, you’re going to get treated well,” she said. “I want to use it to serve everybody in Pike County, every single person in Pike County.”
n n n
Upchurch, 47, of McComb, and her husband Christopher are ministers at KOR Ministries. She is also operations manager for Tax Empire.
Other work experience includes assistant manager for Cato and vice president administrator of Oracle Management Group.
She has a doctorate of divinity degree and is certified in legal studies, basic financial accounting, business management and related fields.
Community activities include visiting a homeless shelter and nursing homes, providing counseling and prayer as well as transportation to church, serving with vacation Bible school and church events and donating food vouchers, clothing, books and school supplies.
She and Christopher have four children and 19 grandchildren.
This is her first run for political office.
“I prayed on it and I see the need here in Pike County, especially with mental health,” she said. “In my community I see a lot of depression and a lot of suicide.”
As a pastor she counsels with people in need.
“I have a passion to see people whole and I have a passion to see people taken care of correctly,” she said.
The chancery clerk deals with mental health and drug commitments plus keeps land records, serves as clerk for the board of supervisors, collects delinquent taxes after they’ve gone through the tax sale, and deals with chancery court matters such as divorces, land disputes, estates and child custody.
“I am a tax preparer so I do understand the ins and outs of taxes, liabilities, filing documents, legislation, government,” Upchurch said.
If elected, she wants to research resources available to help the mentally ill.
“My drive is to cause people to rethink the way they see mental health,” Upchurch said.
Having mental health issues does not make a person “crazy,” rather it means they have problems dealing with life, problems that can be addressed with counseling and medication.
“I want to educate the people, pretty much,” Upchurch said.
“I know the chancery court deals with estates. I know indexing is very important. You’re pretty much the bookkeeper of the county, so you have to keep books correctly.”
Upchurch said she’s qualified to do the job with her experience and knowledge of taxes and business, as well as her integrity and trustworthiness.
n n n
Longtime circuit clerk Roger Graves, 66, is seeking his ninth term in office.
Graves was born in Covington County but has been here since 1979. “This is my home. I raised my kids here,” he said.
Graves had formerly said he didn’t plan to seek re-election, but that changed after his brother died, he said.
“The biggest thing was the loss of my brother. I thought I was going to be able to spend time with him,” Graves said.
“Once I lost him, I really realized that I enjoy what I do. I enjoy the service element of it. I enjoy people. I enjoy helping people, being there for people. That’s what I’m all about.”
He cites his experience and leadership, and notes there has been very little turnover among his employees.
“We work together. I let them do their job, and I’m here for them,” he said.
Graves holds bachelor’s and master’s degrees as well as a specialist degree in education administration, which is just below a doctorate, all from the University of Southern Mississippi. He was an elementary school teacher and was then principal at North Pike Elementary School for nine years. When circuit clerk Glen Fortenberry retired, Graves decided to run for the position.
He said he knows local, state and federal government and can provide common-sense answers to the questions people have when they come to his office. He’s held every office in the Mississippi Circuit Clerks Association, from president to secretary.
“I know the job,” he said.
If re-elected, he plans to put circuit court files on the Mississippi Electronic Courts system.
“I’ve done everything I know to do with the circuit court system,” Grave said, noting it is technologically up to date.
n n n
Scott, 56, is chief deputy for the Pike County Sheriff’s Office. This is his second run for circuit clerk.
Scott was born and raised in Pike County, going to South Pike, Southwest Mississippi Community College and getting a bachelor’s degree in criminal justice from USM.
He worked for former sheriffs Duane Dillon and Tot Lawson, then as a probation-parole field officer for six years with the Mississippi Department of Corrections.
After that he served 21 years as district attorney investigator in the 22nd Judicial District, which covers Jefferson, Claiborne and Copiah counties.
Scott has served on the St. Alphonsus Catholic School advisory board, helped coach Exchange Club Little League baseball and been involved in Upward Bound Basketball at First Baptist Church in McComb, Boy Scouts, and taught Sunday school.
He said he decided to run for circuit clerk after Graves told him he wasn’t going to run again.
“I want to serve publicly,” Scott said.
He considered running for justice court judge or sheriff, “but I felt that I was more suited for the circuit clerk’s position,” he said, noting circuit court handles criminal matters.
The circuit clerk also deals with county court, issues marriage licenses and is registrar of voters.
People who come to court need a “human touch” to help them through the process, said Scott, who’s worked with several circuit court judges in his career.
“I believe that gives me the working knowledge and understanding of what the circuit clerks need to do,” he said.
“I’m able to meet and talk with anybody, I believe, on any level and talk about almost anything. I believe I’m a people person,” Scott said.
To voters, he says, “I’m never going to let you down. I am educated for the job, I’m trained for the job. My willingness to serve and my desire to serve have put me in those positions along the way that I’m ready for this job. I believe this job is for me and I’m ready for this job and I’m ready to serve you.”
