It’s one of those bureaucratic occurrences that might go unnoticed, but when a fire department improves significantly enough to better its standing with the Mississippi Rating Bureau, property owners can bet they’ll see more money in their pockets.
Reg Ott, an Osyka native and 2003 graduate of Parklane Academy who is the bureau’s coastal services director, told the McComb Exchange Club on Thursday about what the bureau does.
Its roles are so vast, he ran out of time.
“We’re not a state agency. We’re a nonprofit organization,” Ott said.
Despite the misconceptions, the bureau isn’t affiliated with the Mississippi Department of Insurance.
It’s probably best known as the agency behind rating fire districts on Mississippi’s 1-to-10 scale. Fire departments with a lower number are said to be better equipped to fight fires, and property owners are rewarded with lower insurance premiums.
McComb has a Class 5 fire rating, Ott said. Only two areas in the state, Gulfport and Tupelo, have a Class 1, he said.
In addition to giving fire safety ratings, the bureau takes other steps to determine how fire departments can improve their effectiveness and work towards a lower rating. It tests fire trucks and sprinkler systems and audits property insurance policies to see if coverage is adequate.
The bureau also evaluates how well building codes are enforced in an area, which can also factor into insurance coverage.
“We’re not the building code police,” Ott said of code enforcement itself.
As part of his job, Ott meets with insurance agents, building officials, engineers contractors and architects to evaluate the overall safety — and risk — of an area.
Additionally, the bureau manages the Mississippi Windstorm Underwriting Association and the Mississippi Residential Property Insurance Underwriting Association — high-risk insurance policies of last resorts for those living in areas where hurricanes and ill-equipped fire districts would otherwise make insurance unavailable.
Ott said he’d like to see more people support their local fire volunteer fire departments either by signing up to help fight fires or helping with fundraisers and other events.
Hours after Ott spoke to the Exchange Club, Osyka’s fire chief told town officials that he, too, has been in need of volunteers and asked town officials to help recruit them.
“Encourage your community to get involved in the volunteer fire department,” Ott said. “A lot of these places we rate … they’re scrounging trying to find people to help, to volunteer.”
