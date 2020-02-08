Former McComb Police Chief Billie T. Hughes posthumously received the Pike County Chamber of Commerce’s top community service award during the chamber’s annual banquet Thursday night. The chamber also presented its Business of the Year Award to Keith White Ford-Lincoln, and Yolanda Young, in her first year as a chamber ambassador, received the Ambassador of the Year honor.
Chamber Executive Director Catherine Sanders said 2019 was a successful year for the organization and 2020 is looking to be even better, with two new programs scheduled.
“For the first time we’re having a Pike County Day at the Capitol,” she said, adding that the event, slated for Feb.13, will highlight the area’s offerings to legislators and state officials. “We want to let our legislators know what we have to offer in Pike County.”
Another event called Leader Cast, will take place June 4, allowing local business leaders to sit in on live streamed sessions from influential people such as digital media Pioneer Amy Jo Martin and basketball star Magic Johnson.
Pike County Chef Medical Examiner Wally Jones presented the Oliver Emmerich Community Service Award to Hughes’ family.
Jones, who was previously a McComb police officer before taking office in January, lauded Hughes’ service to McComb and the State of Mississippi as the former Chief of the Highway Patrol’s Uniform Service Division.
Hughes’ wife Glenda was a teacher and Jones remembered his school days, seeing the chief visit her at school and being impressed by everything about him, from his stoic demeanor to the crispness of his uniform.
He said Hughes was one of his inspirations to pursue a career in law enforcement.
Jones said when thinking of Hughes, “four words come to my mind and it was ‘motivated, accomplished, leader and loved.’ “
He recalled Hughes telling him, “ ‘Wally, if you’re not motivated you can’t be accomplished, and if you’re not a leader you won’t be loved by your men.’ “
Hughes was born in Poplarville and moved to McComb in his youth. He attended Southwest Mississippi Community College before receiving a criminal justice degree from the University of Southern Mississippi.
He served in the National Guard as a member of the guard’s Airborne Special Forces division. He later served as a firefighter with the Illinois Central Railroad. When that job was eliminated in 1964, Hughes joined the Highway Patrol, working his way through the ranks as a major, then captain and Uniform Division Chief.
He was hired as McComb police chief in 1994 and served as a founding chairman of the Southwest Mississippi Narcotics Enforcement Unit.
An expert marksman, Hughes won a world NRA pistol championship in 2004.
“It is no question chief Hughes is an accomplished leader,” Jones said.
Hughes died on May 18, 2019, at the age of 78.
At his funeral, “there were officers from all over the state who arrived to show their respect and to show their love for Chief Hughes,” Jones said.
Chamber president Barney Albritton presented the Business of the Year Award to Keith White and noted the hard work and significant investments White has made to revitalize Pike County’s Ford dealership.
Albritton noted that White has long been in the car business, owning dealerships in Brookhaven, Greenville and Dallas, as well as other business interests, including real estate and serving as one of the founders of Broma’s Deli of Brookhaven and McComb and Poppa’s Buffet & Grill in Brookhaven.
White bought the former Legacy Ford dealership in McComb in 2011.
“The dealership was in financial distress and only had a few cars on the lot,” Albritton said.
The dealership thrived under White, who renovated the building and added the Quick Lane auto service center in 2014. It now has 50 full-time employees.
“Without loyal customers here in our hometown, there is no way for him to be a success,” Albritton said.
In presenting the Ambassador of the Year Award to Young, a work-based learning coordinator at Southwest Mississippi Community College, Sanders said the newcomer to the chamber has been helpful to furthering the organization’s mission.
“Most of you know my ambassadors are a group of volunteers who reach out to existing members, sign up new members. They really, really help me throughout the course of the year,” Sanders said. “She always has a smile on her face and has truly been a joy to work with this year.”
