Nobody qualified to run in a special election set for later this month in Summit to fill the seat vacated by former Councilman Daryl Porter Jr., opening the possibility of the town council having to appoint someone to the position, town officials said Tuesday.
Two prospective candidates — Julius Nash and Keith Thompson — turned in qualifying papers by the March 4 deadline, but neither apparently managed to meet the requirements of obtaining enough signatures from registered voters, board attorney Wayne Dowdy said.
The special election was supposed to be held on March 24 to fill the remainder of Porter’s four-year term, which ends in 2021.
“I think it’s clear based on my conversations with the circuit clerk’s office in Pike County that when the two petitions were turned in, they did not comply with the law,” Dowdy told council members. “They did not contain the signatures of 50 or more qualified electors. Neither of the petitions meet the requirements of law, therefore there are no petitions for the special election which you have called.”
Dowdy said county elections officials found both petitions had “inconsistent signatures,” meaning that while they apparently had more than 50 names on them, some appeared to have been signed by someone else.
“Each individual has to sign their own name. You cannot have somebody else sign for them,” Mayor Percy Robinson said.
The Pike County Election Commission will meet with both candidates Monday at town hall in an attempt to verify the signatures.
Dowdy said if election commissioners uphold the circuit clerk’s findings, then the council will have to appoint someone to the position.
“The law attempts to fill vacancies so you can have the full council,” he said.
Council members said they didn’t want to be burdened with appointing someone to the post and that voters should decide.
“Wouldn’t that be unfair for the citizens in the Town of Summit for us to appoint someone?” Councilwoman Pauline Monley asked.
Dowdy said state law requires a special election to be held no sooner than 30 days and no later than 45 days of the seat becoming vacant. Porter resigned on Feb. 14 — a little more than a month after he was sworn into office as House District 98 representative.
Councilman Lester Jones said the special election should have been better promoted, despite the issue being reported in a newspaper article and the town council publishing required legal notices.
Dowdy said if election commissioners refuse to qualify either candidate, the town can ask a circuit judge to issue a declaratory judgement in setting up a new special election.
Otherwise, the council would be forced to appoint someone to the seat.
“The judge may say here’s what the law says — in the event no person qualifies, the governing authority shall dispense with the election and appoint the council,” Dowdy said.
