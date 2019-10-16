Accompanied by former Congressman Ronnie Shows, a Mobile, Ala., attorney invited Pike County supervisors to join “multi-district litigation” against the manufacturers of opioid pain-relievers.
Shows introduced attorney Frank Parker Jr. to the board at its meeting Monday. Parker said the multi-district litigation is similar to class-action lawsuits and will involve states, counties, cities, towns, individuals, Native American tribes, hospitals, rehab centers and more.
He compared it to tobacco litigation, but instead of states getting all the settlement money, it will be distributed to plaintiffs proportionately. For small rural counties like Pike, any settlement would likely be based on population and paid out over time, he said.
Parker said his firm represents some 400 clients so far and is expecting a possible settlement of $486 billion overall. Settlement negotiations are under way and “bellwether trials” get started next week.
If Pike County receives a portion of a settlement, the money could be used for anything, not just drug-related issues, Parker said.
“You can build a road, you can hire an officer, whatever,” he said.
He said it won’t cost supervisors anything to sign on.
“There’s really no downside to joining the litigation,” Parker said, noting if they don’t voluntarily sign on now, the court may require them to do so later.
Board attorney Wayne Dowdy reminded supervisors they had received an earlier offer to participate in opioid litigation. Amy Quezon of McHugh-Fuller Law Group in Hattiesburg urged the board to become a plaintiff in November 2017. Supervisors took her proposal under advisement and never followed up.
On Monday, board president Chuck Lambert asked Parker to send the board a proposed contract.
Lambert also suggested waiting until the Nov. 5 election is over the let incoming supervisors decide whether to accept it.
Parker said people often get addicted to opioids when going to a doctor or dentist with legitimate pain. A patient may wind up with two consecutive 30-day prescriptions, yet can become addicted in just four days. Once addicted, they may resort to doctor-shopping, then heroin, which can lead to overdose and death.
“These medical providers, companies that make it, told doctors they had engineered out the addictive qualities,” Parker said. “It’s synthetic heroin. They were lying and they knew it, and they knew it for 20 years.”
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.