Five races in Walthall County are to be decided in Tuesday’s general election.
Among those are two seats on the board of supervisors, where incumbent Democrats Larry Montgomery and Bruce Boyd both face Republican challengers.
Montgomery, the District 1 supervisor, is seeking his fifth term on the board. After dispatching Tim Leggett in the Democratic primary, he now faces Republican candidate Frank Delancey.
District 4 supervisor Boyd faces a challenge from GOP candidate Robert Bond. Boyd, seeking a third term on the board, survived a four-candidate primary and a primary runoff against Jason Mallette, while Bond prevailed over Michael Street in the county’s only local Republican primary.
Countywide, voters will decide a race between first-term Sheriff Kyle Breland, a Democrat, and GOP challenger John P. Smith.
In another countywide race, incumbent prosecutor Mark Holmes, running as an independent, faces a rematch from 2015 against Democratic candidate Jenna Holmes. Mark Holmes ran as a Republican in 2015.
The only other undecided race is for Post 2 constable, which pits Democratic incumbent Roy Jene Huhn against Republican candidate Darlene Moran.
Huhn is seeking a second term in office.
Most other offices were decided in the primary, including:
• Chancery Clerk-elect Shannon Fortinberry, who will succeed Bob Bracey.
• Incumbent Circuit Clerk Vernon Alford, who survived a challenge from outgoing Coroner Shannon Hartzog.
• District 2 Supervisor-elect Ken Craft, who regained the position after surviving a four-person primary and a runoff against incumbent Fred Magee Jr., who had unseated Craft in 2015.
• District 3 Supervisor-elect Doug Popwell, who succeeds retiring incumbent Shelton Stogner.
• Incumbent District 5 Supervisor Clennel Brown.
Tax assessor Peggy Hilburn and Coroner-elect Chris Blackwell were unopposed for election to the next term of office, as were justice court Judges Carl Montgomery Jr. and Ryan Bruhl and Post 1 Constable Raymond Gutter.
