Local girls making masks, cards for health workers

The spread of coronavirus has caused many people to stock up on essential supplies. That includes hospitals, where many across the country are struggling to keep an adequate supply of equipment such as masks.
Here in southwest Mississippi, that has not become an issue yet, thanks in part to 12-year-old McComb resident Lainey Sterling, who has taken it upon herself to sew masks for healthcare professionals at Southwest Mississippi Regional Medical Center to use while they continue to help those fighting the virus.
In addition to Lainey’s masks, her sister Leah, 15, adds inspirational cards for the medical professionals getting Lainey’s masks.
Leah said the idea originated from her tumble teacher, Chassity Richardson.
“She already knew that I loved to sew and she said that our hospital here needed masks,” Sterling said. “I sent that back to my grandmother, who taught me how to sew. My grandmother looked up specific instructions and so that’s how I did those.”
After getting the instructions from her grandmother, Susan Duncan, Sterling went to work early last week. She has made her masks using cotton material, admitting the first one took a while to make.
“Since I’ve never really done much of that — I’ve really only sewed pillows and pajama pants, so I’ve never done elastic or pleats or anything like that — my first one probably took two hours to figure out,” she said. “So once I got the hang of it, I would put a stop watch on it and it took 20 minutes to get through one. That first day I made four and since then I would do maybe one a day, and some days I would do more.”
Leah wanted to provide something as well. She said her cards not only provide a mental boost for the hard-working men and women logging long days in the hospital, but also were a way to show gratitude.
“I just thought that it would be nice that along with Lainey’s masks to give them a little thanks for all of the hard work that they are doing and give props to them for putting others first and helping everybody out,” Leah said.
Lainey said she has produced 14 masks and is continuing to make more, adding that since they are cotton, they are machine-washable so they can be reused. Lainey said there is also a demand for medical caps for the workers, and she may look into making some of those as well.
Lesley Sterling, a registered nurse, delivered the masks and cards made by her daughters to SMRMC. She said the feedback has been positive, and the medical workers became emotional when they received the supplies and gifts.
The girls’ generosity was highlighted on the SMRMC’s Facebook page with photos of the medical workers holding the masks and cards.
And the overall feeling that Lainey and Leah have in providing the masks and cards has left them with a great sense of pride.
“It just feels good even though we are not giving it to them one on one, just by doing something little, it feels good to make such a big impact on someone’s life doing this small thing,” Leah said.
Lesley admits she originally had no idea that Lainey was making the masks.
“I didn’t even know that she was considering this until it was done,” Lesley said. “She came in and showed me a mask and asked me to try it on. She wanted to know how it would fit an adult’s face, and I had no idea she was working on it. My mother sent over a pattern and some material and it was really between them two.”
Both Lesley and her husband Wesley are beaming with pride over the kind gesture by their daughters to the medical workers.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.