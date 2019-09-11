Whether you appreciate living in Pike County or not, Pike County has appreciated for you.
Assessed valuation for general tax purposes has risen more than $7 million in the past year, going from $315.6 million in 2018 to $322.8 million this year, according to the Pike County Tax Assessor’s office.
Property valuation for school taxes is slightly higher, at just over $323 million. The difference comes in utility taxes, where there is a little more than $200,000 more in valuation for school taxes as opposed to non-school taxes.
More than half of the county’s valuation sits in the unincorporated area of the county, which is valued at $168.6 million, up by about $600,000.
McComb properties make up a little more than a third of the county’s value, at $108.2 million. That’s an increase of $4 million in value from 2018 to 2019.
Magnolia is valued at $25.2 million, up $1 million; Summit at $11.5 million, up about $700,000; and Osyka at $2.8 million, up about $80,000.
Real property — land and buildings — totals about $190.8 million countywide, accounting for about three-fifths of the valuation. Motor vehicle taxes account for a little more than $53 million.
Personal property — any other movable property not attached to land or buildings — is valued about $46.6 million.
Mobile homes, with their own tax category, are valued at $3.5 million.
Values within the cities and school districts include:
• McComb — Real property, $73.8 million; personal property, $15.7 million; motor vehicle, $141.1 million; utilities, $4.5 million; mobile homes, $83,595.
• Magnolia — Real, $10.2 million; personal, $11 million; vehicle, $2.6 million; utilities, $1.4 million; mobile homes, $64,357.
• Summit — Real, $7.1 million; personal, $2.1 million; vehicle, $1.5 million; utilities, $829,573; mobile homes, $18,256.
• Osyka — Real, $1.6 million; personal, $167,165; vehicle, $526,057; utilities, $498,956; mobile homes, $18,595.
• McComb schools — Real, $95.2 million; personal, $19.9 million; vehicle, $17.7 million; utilities, $6.7 million; mobile homes, $277,100; total, $139.8 million.
• North Pike — Real, $45 million; personal, $9 million; vehicle, $18.4 million; utilities, $5.7 million; mobile homes, $1.7 million; total, $79.8 million.
• South Pike — Real, $50.5 million; personal, $17.6 million; vehicle, $17 million; utilities, $16.9 million; mobile homes, $1.5 million; total, $103.5 million.
Homestead exemption values include:
• Unincorporated county — $16 million.
• McComb — $6.3 million.
• Magnolia — $1.2 million.
• Summit — $1.1 million.
• Osyka — $309,076.
