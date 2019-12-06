GLOSTER — Aldermen hired two policemen, two dispatchers, and accepted the retirement of a deputy clerk.
Clerk Patricia Brown will retire effective Dec. 31 after 12 years with the town.
The police hires came on a 3-1 vote as the board approved Ed Silence full-time and Matthew Wallace part-time. Supporting the hires were aldermen Tommie Lee, Michael McClain and Patricia Monroe. Betty Green opposed, and Inez Bell was absent. The board also hired Genetta Anderson and Lorina Williams as part-time dispatchers.
The board also made plans for New Year’s Eve and Mardi Gras.
Aldermen authorized the Gloster Chamber of Commerce to hold a fireworks display at the old Georgia-Pacific property on New Year’s Eve, and Carmella Causey to hold a Mardi Gras parade at noon Feb. 22 downtown.
In other business, the board:
• Renewed health insurance with Blue Cross Blue Shield of Mississippi at $428 per employee per month, up from $399.
• Passed an ordinance banning smoking on town property.
• Approved travel for the board to the three-day Mississippi Municipal League midwinter conference at Jackson and town superintendent Gary Sterling to a two-day natural gas trade show at Tupelo, both in January,
• Approved payment to W.E. Blain & Sons of $25,119 for a Small Municipality Grant repaving Main Street, and $160,611 for street overlay around town, plus $16,250 to Dungan Engineering.
• Agreed to advertise for a bank depository.
• At the recommendation of Tommie Lee, voted to buy four cameras and monitor for the police department from Barclay Security of McComb for an estimated $2,800 total.
• Heard a recommendation from Lee that town firemen undergo more training such as is sometimes offered at Ethel Vance Natural Area outside Liberty.
