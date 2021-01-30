McComb officials have decided to close city hall to the public during board meetings as a virus prevention effort, but not without hearing some resistance from board members.
“I want to do what’s right, and what’s right is when we’re asking our public to social distance, we need to demonstrate social distance,” Mayor Quordiniah Lockley said. “I am saying, let's not only wear a mask, but let us also go that additional step to social distance.”
The board voted 3-2 to close city hall, with selectmen Ronnie Brock, Devante Johnson and Shawn Williams in favor, selectmen Micheal Cameron and Ted Tullos opposed and Selectman Donovan Hill absent.
“Understand, when it comes to masking and social distancing, our boardroom is small. We have to be able to control the number of people that come into the boardroom at one time if we are going to practice social distancing,” Lockley said. “The only way that we can control that is to close city hall.
“I just think when it comes to safety, we have to also consider the safety of our employees, the safety of our board members — which we should be social distancing, and this gives us the opportunity to do that.”
Lockley said the board needed to set a better example by wearing masks and social distancing during meetings, but as the board room is currently set up, it would be impossible for the board to social distance itself during meetings around the table.
Selectman Devante Johnson said it is difficult for people watching livestreams of the meetings to hear what was being said, and he would support using microphones.
The board also considered moving the meeting to the McComb sports complex, but Lockley said that would be impractical since there’s no good sound system there.
Cameron said he thinks it is unnecessary to close the building, noting that other places just block off rows and mark 6-foot distance on chairs, and that would be easy to do in the board room.
“I go into churches, and I go into restaurants where they have aisles blocked off, and they’ve got tables blocked off. I don’t want to see us have to close city hall,” he said. “Right now, there’s really not a problem unless we have something crazy going on that everybody is upset about. When we fill the board room up just mark off every other chair and every other row.
“That, to me, is shutting people out. Not everyone is going to get on social media. If they want to come, they want to come.”
Lockley said the problem with that is that the board would still be unable to social distance around the table. Cameron suggested the board just sit with the audience.
“I was made to do that one night, but I was not made to do that tonight,” he said, referring to when he was asked by the mayor a few meetings ago to sit in the audience to promote social distancing. “There’s nothing wrong with that. I’ve been out in the audience before.”
Selectmen Ronnie Brock said Cameron was being misleading in his statement that the only reason he was asked to sit in the audience was that he was late to the meeting, and the board had already gotten set up for social distancing.
Lockley also noted that the board was able to close to the public only because open meetings laws permit it if the meetings are made available through other means, such as the livestream.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.