A Liberty woman died in a single-vehicle crash Wednesday morning in Franklin County, according to the Mississippi Highway Patrol.
Erica L. Sullivan, 42, died after crashing into a bridge support near Bude on Highway 84 just after 7 a.m.
Mississippi Highway Patrol spokesman Trooper Craig James said Sullivan was traveling east along Highway 84 in a white Ford F-150 when the pickup left the roadway on the north side of the highway and crashed into an overpass support column.
The accident occurred about one mile west of the Highway 98 intersection between Bude and Meadville.
Sullivan was pronounced dead on the scene.
She was not wearing a seatbelt, James said.
