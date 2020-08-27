School year off to rocky start for some

If Kimberly Luckett lived across the street from her trailer park off North Locust Street, she wouldn’t be as worried about her children’s school year since they’d be going to class online in another school district.
But she’s just barely inside the North Pike School District, which has adopted a hybrid schedule of in-person and distance learning for the new school year.
Fearful of the coronavirus pandemic, Luckett would rather her children stay at home and learn online. That’s how it is in the McComb School District, whose boundary ends across the street from where Luckett lives.
“Why would I want them to go for so many days a week when you’ve got cases out there?” she said.
Luckett’s main concern is for her daughter, Trakeviay, a fifth grader who has special needs and is confined to a wheelchair after suffering a stroke when she was 3. She said her daughter is at a high risk of contracting the virus.
Her oldest son, sixth grader Tramain, however, is ready to be back in school.
“I can’t bring y’all around ‘KeKe’ and her get sick,” Bullock said of her daughter. “With this COVID-19, I’m scared of losing her.”
While North Pike offers distance learning, Luckett, a self-employed housekeeper, said she missed the deadline to sign up for it.
And when she learned last week that North Pike had confirmed cases of COVID-19, she was adamant that her children stay home.
“I can’t send them out in public like this,” she said. “I’m scared to send my kids to school.”
North Pike Superintendent Dennis Penton acknowledged positive cases of the virus in the schools and said one small group of students and some employees have been quarantined as a precaution.
Luckett isn’t the only parent who’s worried about sending their children to school during a pandemic.
“All of my friends are online. Their momma told them they weren’t going to send them to school,” Tramain said.
The choice of how to hold school — online, in-person or a combination of both — is making for an unprecedented school year, Penton said.
He wouldn’t speak specifically about Luckett’s case, citing student confidentiality rules, but he noted that school officials made some exceptions for signing up after the deadline for online classes, particularly if there was some sort of miscommunication between the school and parents.
“Missing the deadline is not an extenuating circumstance,” Penton said.
He said Luckett’s issue actually involves other circumstances but wouldn’t elaborate.
Penton said the school board agreed to have an online-only option for classes as long as registration came with a strict deadline.
“It is very disruptive to move a child from one model to another,” Penton said. “Part of the board’s decision in offering virtual to everyone is we had to have some hard deadlines.”
Luckett has been looking for a place to rent in the McComb School district but hasn’t found anything. She said she’s taken a hit financially during the pandemic with her job.
And while she’d like for her kids to participate in distance learning, she said they’d need devices supplied by the school.
Penton said there’s not enough devices to go around for every student. He said North Pike is applying for funding to purchase more tablet computers, but it’s doubtful that would come in for the first half of the school year.
Luckett said low-income families like hers are at a disadvantage compared to their families with the ability to buy tablets and computers for their children.
“It’s not just me. My neighbor, she’s having a hard time,” Luckett said.
As the pandemic shut down schools in the spring, Penton said he worried about a socio-economic divisions leading to a disparity of resources such as computers and internet access in the mostly rural school district.
“That’s playing out all over the state — the equity distance learning,” he said.
