Fifty-five years after her death, two brothers came together to create a scholarship fund to honor the loss of their sister.
Ronnie Lindsey of McComb said he and his brother Paul always wanted to do something to honor their sister Peggy, who died in a car accident in 1965 at the age of 15. The bothers had the idea to create a GoFundMe page for a memorial scholarship with a goal of raising $10,000 for 20 years of $500 payouts.
"I’ve never done anything like this, and it feels good. It brought up feelings and memories of my sister that were locked away for years,” Ronnie Lindsey said. “I truly believe our sister Peggy would be pleased, and she would be very delighted we went this way to memorialize her.”
As of Monday, the brothers have raised more than $4,500 through the fundraiser, with each donating $1,000 themselves.
“We have accumulated enough to fund six to eight years,” Ronnie Lindsey said. “We are hoping for $10,000, and I think we will get there.”
Ronnie Lindsey said he was 19 years old and Paul was 17 when his sister died. He noted that his parents, along with Peggy, were traveling from Tampa, Fla., to Jackson when harsh weather conditions caused the wreck.
“The car flipped, and there weren’t seat belts back then, so Peggy was in the back seat and flew into the dashboard. She died in the hospital from internal injuries,” he said. “That tragedy stayed with my parents for the rest of their natural lives.”
Lindsey described his sister as academic-minded, adding that even though she was only in the ninth grade, she was “already starting to figure herself out.”
Those interested in donating to the scholarship can search for Peggy Ann Lindsey Memorial Scholarship online at GoFundMe .com.
