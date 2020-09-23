Longtime Southwest Mississippi Regional Medical Center Hospital board president Renan Richmond will step down from the position Oct. 1, with Andrew Alford taking his place.
“After 13 years as president I am glad to step down to be a regular board member,” Richmond said, noting that he will remain on the board while no longer being its chairman.
Richmond, whose term in the board is up in February of next year, said he has already requested to be reappointed, but added that it is up to the city board, which appoints the trustees.
Richmond is a retired administrator for the hospital. Along with Richmond, Watkins “Noggin” Wild will also be up for reappointment.
Alford, who was appointed by the Pike County board of supervisors in August 2018, is a former county administrator and is now Southwest Mississippi Community College’s director of finance.
The committee also nominated Dr. Craig Adams as chief of staff and chief of surgery, Dr. Walid Semaan as chief of medicine, Dr. Burnett Hanson as secretary- treasurer, Dr. Brett Ferman as member at-large and Dr. Kevin Richardson as chief medical officer.
The board also accepted an update to the hospital’s federal transparency requirements, which allow anyone to go online to check the prices of the hospitals services, although Richmond expressed some concerns about the move.
“This puts your database online so any Tom, Dick and Harry can look at our prices. I think it is going to be a bucket of worms before this is through,” he said, also noting the possibility of it encouraging “doctor shopping.”
The board approved the change unanimously.
In other business, the board:
• Approved contracts with accounting firm Horne and BKD for organization of documents relating to COVID-19 to ensure correct CARES Act reimbursement.
• Authorized a software updates for radiology, cardiology and Lawrence County.
• Presented a plaque to Dr. Olukunle Ajagbe for his work as chief of staff.
• Hired seven nurse practitioners and a part-time physician, and renewed contracts with four nurse practitioners.
• Renewed a contract with Magnolia Clinical Engineering for biomedical equipment maintenance.
• Approved the purchase of a surgery table, ablation machine, more security cameras and blood gas analyzers.
• Accepted a one-year consulting service contract with Syntellis to help with performance analytics and reporting.
• Authorized an insurance contract with IRM insurance and risk managers for non-emergency transport vehicles for SMRMC and Lawrence County Hospital.
