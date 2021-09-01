With rain still pounding down over Southwest Mississippi on Monday morning, residents, town officials and first responders alike were out in force to clear paths for utility workers following the path of Hurricane Ida’s Sunday night rampage.
“There’s a lot of trees down right now,” Osyka Police Chief Brian Mullins said Monday. “Luckily there hasn’t been any that landed on houses that I’ve seen.”
The storm made landfall in LaFourche Parish, La., Sunday afternoon as a Category 4 hurricane and made its way north through Southwest Mississippi, passing over Gillsburg that night as a Category 1.
The only reported injury came after a trucker ran into a tree on Interstate 55.
Osyka and Gillsburg reportedly took the brunt of the storm, according to Pike County Civil Defense Director Richard Coghlan.
“They took a hit. It was some good, heavy, heavy 60-plus mph winds,” Coghlan said.
Osyka Mayor Allen Applewhite was out with his tractor and chainsaw clearing the streets with the town’s police officers, firefighters and other volunteers from the town.
“We got hit really badly,” Applewhite said. “I lost power around 10 p.m. and I don’t expect it back soon.”
Osyka resident Brian Rester was sitting on his front porch Monday morning following the storm. A few feet away from his home was a large oak limb laid, having snapped off before the storm and nearly taking part of the front porch he was sitting on.
“We got really lucky,” he said. “The limb actually fell before the storm made it here last night. When it snapped, it shook the house so much I thought the roof was going to come off. It may have missed the house, but it did hit the power line next to it.”
