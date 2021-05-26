LIBERTY — Overdoses in Amite County have risen sharply this year as the synthetic opioid fentanyl has become a prevalent and deadly ingredient used to lace drugs.
Cam Sharp, the county coroner and supervisor with ambulance service American Medical Response, said Tuesday that at both his jobs he’s seen a dramatic increase in drug overdose emergencies and deaths.
Sharp didn’t have exact numbers on how many deaths in the county so far this year could be attributed to overdose, as toxicology reports are still pending in some cases.
“I’ve seen more overdoses of illegal substances in the last six months than in the last 12 years,” Sharp told the board of supervisors at Tuesday’s meeting.
He estimated off-hand four or five overdose deaths in the past six months, well above Amite County’s average of one overdose death in a year.
Sharp said while the number may not appear dramatic to more populous areas, it is alarming for Amite County, and he wouldn’t be surprised if most of the pending toxicology reports reveal more fentanyl-related deaths.
According to the National Institute on Drug Abuse, fentanyl is an opioid similar to morphine but 50 to 100 times more potent. It is sometimes added to other drugs to create dependency, but its potency makes it dangerous.
Sharp has seen fentanyl overdoses that occurred from multiple methods, including people trying to snort, inject or even smoke drugs that were laced with it.
“They think they’re injecting heroin; they’re injecting straight fentanyl,” he said, recalling one patient who had injected 120 times more fentanyl than a lethal dose.
Sharp said the problem isn’t specific to an age, race or socioeconomic group.
“We’ve had some sad cases here lately,” he said. “It’s becoming rampant in our counties around us.”
Supervisors also:
• Heard from County Engineer David Cothren that he will soon be able to apply for federal money for road and bridge repairs through the American Rescue Plan Act. He said the county could receive up to $2.4 million.
• Paid $327,252 to Entergy for moving power lines on Kahnville Road during the bridge repair there.
• Approved the purchase of cameras, computers, scanners and a TV for the courtroom using CARES Act funds.
• Heard from Supervisor Butch Graves that the three families who live on Bambi Lane west of Summit are petitioning to turn the street into a private road.
• Accepted a term bid for limestone from Lafarge North America Inc. for $27 per ton.
• Approved reimbursing tax assessors Eunice Blake, Tracy Dykes and Patricia Robinson for attending recertification classes on Zoom.
• Approved Circuit Clerk Celeste McIntyre’s and Chancery Clerk Jana Causey’s convention attendance in Biloxi in July.
