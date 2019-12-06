The organization W.I.N.G.S. — Women in Need of God’s Shelter — is under new management and has reopened its domestic violence and homeless shelter, said Mary Gallagher, vice president of the board.
“It’s not full, but we do have families in there now,” Gallagher said of the shelter, which is located in Pike County.
Ms. Allen Williams is the executive director.
The organization continues to operate thrift stores at 1200 LaSalle St. in Pike Center Mart, McComb, and in Columbia.
The Pike shelter closed after the organization lost grant funding. It now relies on private donations.
“Our donations stopped because some repairs needed to be done. The repairs are done,” Gallagher said, stressing that more donations are needed.
Tax-deductible donations and monthly pledges can be sent to W.I.N.G.S., P.O. Box 150, Columbia, MS 39429.
The thrift stores can use donations of gently used furniture, appliances, household items and clothing. Money made by the thrift stores is used to finance the shelter.
Volunteers are also needed at the stores.
Churches and organizations can help by providing welcome boxes for clients; redecorating a room at the shelter; and donating new towels, bedding, kitchenware and other items for the shelter.
“Our mission is to empower women in crisis to make informed choices by providing safe shelter and supportive services, including education and case management,” according to a W.I.N.G.S. report. “This helps lead to self-sufficient, independent and violence-free lives for these ladies and their children.”
W.I.N.G.S. has a hotline, 601-684-9111, for women in abusive or crisis situations.
For more information, visit wingshelter.org.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.