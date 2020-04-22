The Mississippi Supreme Court has granted a death row inmate convicted of capital murder in Amite County the ability to add new evidence to his post-conviction relief appeal.
Steve Knox was sentenced to death in 1999 for the beating and strangulation death of retired school teacher Ella Mae Spears.
The court rejected an appeal by Knox in 2002 and dismissed another in 2005 after he brought up the same argument.
The Mississippi Office of Capital Post-Conviction Counsel, which represents death row inmates in post-conviction proceedings, represented Knox. Its office is closed because of the coronavirus pandemic and attempts to reach its attorneys about the case were unsuccessful.
One of Knox’s trial lawyers, Gus Sermos of Summit, said he broke ties to the case after the original trial ended, so he does not know what the new evidence will be, but said there were talks of claiming “mental issues” before the first appeal.
The central argument of Knox’s original appeal and his trial was that he did not commit robbery when he killed Spears, which would reduce his sentence from capital murder to murder, moving him off of death row.
Capital murder is a murder committed in connection with another crime, and Knox argued that prosecutors failed to prove that he intended to rob Spears when he killed her.
When police caught Knox after finding Spears’ body, he had blood that was later proven to be Spears’ on his pants, and her car and house keys in his pocket, which was the main evidence in the robbery charge, and investigators found Knox’s blood-stained clothes at his parents’ home.
When police arrived at Spears’ home, they found her front door unlocked. They searched for her and found her stuffed in the trunk of her car, bearing Knox’s fingerprints.
Sermos argued that there were no witnesses to the crime.
He said there was no testimony on how the keys and blood got on Knox, and he also said there was no evidence that Knox knew Spears or planned to take her vehicle or rob her home.
Knox asserted he had no memory of how he took possession of the Spears’ keys.
