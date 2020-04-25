Violent storms that tore through McComb early Thursday morning cut power to much of the city and damaged multiple homes. A mammoth recovery effort was underway Friday, and Entergy officials said most service should be restored by today.
Scores of utility trucks packed the parking lot at Edgewood Mall, making an electric rendezvous for the ages as linemen and internet service technicians regrouped after a long night of work turning the lights back on — despite the risks of coronavirus.
Several power crews wearing face masks worked most of Friday morning to repair broken power poles and replace transmission lines along Veterans Boulevard and around the Edgewood neighborhood, which received extensive damage from downed trees.
Some Edgewood residents were stuck in their homes due to downed lines that blocked entrances and exits to their property.
Entergy service lineman Dennis Melson of Liberty works out of Gloster and said he’s seen a lot of severe weather damage in his day, but the added risk of coronavirus makes this repair work notable.
“As part of our social practice now, I guess the whole world’s going to be changing after this, so you know, we’ve got to try to keep each other safe out here on the job as far as physically working and socially being around each other,” he said.
Melson said crews are still working to assess the full extent of damage in and around McComb, but local crews appreciate the assistance from other linemen brought in to help with the recovery efforts.
“I’ve seen a pretty good bit of it, and as far as what we’ve got left, I really don’t know the extent of all the damage. I know we’ve got people still coming in from all over to give us a hand on this,” he said.
“From what I understand, we’ve got hundreds of poles broken. And so we’re trying to get everything back in the air so we can get our wires back up and get our power restored.”
He said linemen are working hard to keep each other safe and healthy as they fix the damaged energy grid.
“Hopefully we’ll be able to peck away at it, both by trying to stay safe socially and physically out here on the job.”
An Entergy statement Thursday evening said at the peak of outages, about 26,000 members were without power. By 7 p.m. that night, the number had fallen to 6,202 after crews were able to repair damaged transmission lines at their electric substations. Damage assessments were scheduled to be complete by about noon Friday, and various engineering firms had surveyors scattered throughout the city Friday morning.
Between Pike, Amite, Copiah and Lincoln counties, Entergy reported more than 100 broken poles.
By Friday afternoon, Entergy crews had restored power to more than 23,000 members and finished repairs to the west McComb substation, which returned electricity to Southwest Mississippi Regional Medical Center and several area nursing homes and rehabilitation centers.
A company notice said crews from other service areas would be transferred to McComb as they finish restoring power to areas of the state that didn’t receive as much damage as southwest Mississippi.
Entergy spokesperson Dusty Shack said the company was able to restore power to Southwest Mississippi Regional Medical Center late Thursday night after making repairs to the McComb substation and several high-lying structures that took damage in the storms.
“That was one of our main priorities,” he said.
Shack said the company’s main goal Friday was to restore some of their main circuits in McComb, and they called in about 200 additional employees from around the state to assist in recovery efforts. He expected main power circuits to be repaired by Friday night, returning power to many, and smaller lines should be fixed during the day Saturday, bringing full-restoration.
A statement from Magnolia Electric Power on Friday morning said there were 256 outages in their its service area, down from about 5,000 Thursday morning.
By Friday afternoon, Magnolia Electric Power reported about 42 broken poles. Damage estimates are preliminary because there are areas company officials haven’t yet been able to access to perform damage assessments because of storm-related hazards, Manager of Member Services and Communication Lucy Shell said.
“We’re working as fast as we can and as safely as we can, but the process is slow,” Shell said, adding that every outage the company is dealing with was caused by a major issue, such as a broken power pole or snapped power line. Those repairs take longer than others, which has slowed the pace of restoration.
Shell said the company is operating with all hands on deck, with crews working around the clock through the weekend in order to restore power to its entire service area. But until damage assessments are complete, there isn’t a specific timeframe for full-restoration.
There were still 256 outages throughout its service area by Friday afternoon.
“We’re at the point now where it’s going to go really slow,” she said.
Two electric crews from the Pearl River Valley EPA arrived in Amite County around 6:30 a.m. Friday morning to assist in power restoration in and around the East Fork community.
While the focal point of damage was seen in and around the Indian Reservation neighborhood of west McComb and throughout the Edgewood neighborhood, power crews and public works officials were busy across the entire city repairing broken poles, downed lines and clearing trees from streets and roads.
Pike County Civil Defense Director Richard Coghlan said the Red Cross arrived in the county Friday and employees are working to perform damage assessments. Firefighters are also assessing damage throughout the City of McComb.
“It’s taking a lot more time than normal,” Coghlan said. “It’s ongoing, we’ve got quite a bit of damage on either side of the city.”
Coghlan said emergency management officials cannot immediately provide an estimate for the number of houses damaged in the storm and that the damage assessment will describe that figure. But all roads in the county and all state highways are open. Some roads may be closed only temporarily as crews perform work to restore power.
Coghlan said county residents need to be mindful of the countywide curfew from 10 p.m. to 5 a.m. which is still in place. He said roads need to be clear at night for emergency and power company officials.
Pike County had no injuries or deaths in the storm.
“It’s pretty much a lot of trees down, some on houses,” he said. “It’s pretty much a repeat of what we had in May a year ago, and pretty much the same area too.”
An initial damage report by the Mississippi Emergency Management Agency published Thursday morning estimated around 20 damaged homes in Pike County. About 40 roads were closed in the immediate aftermath of the storm.
Power to traffic signals along Delaware Avenue was restored Friday afternoon, ending the need for four-way intersections to become four-way stops with temporary stop signs.
The McComb Fire Department had firefighters driving through the Edgewood neighborhood, speaking with homeowners. One Edgewood resident said she intended to wait outside her home until the representative of an insurance company arrives.
And a semi-truck apparently hit low-hanging power lines on Highway 51 just south of Veterans Boulevard before 9 a.m., dragging the lines into and across the road. Police quickly closed the road there and worked to remove tire-destroying debris such as bolts and nuts from electrical transformers. A public works crew was working with linemen to open the road.
