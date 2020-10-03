Woman honored 76 years after canceled graduation

Like so many of the graduating high school seniors in the spring of 2020, Carrie Onita Richard Allen didn’t get to enjoy a graduation ceremony.
The difference for Allen is that she missed out on graduating with her class at Pike County Agricultural High School in 1944. There was no ceremony that year because of inclement weather.
Now 97, as of Tuesday, the Magnolia native who is the last surviving member of her graduating class from 76 years ago was honored with a resolution by the South Pike school board in September.
Allen has lived in Los Angeles since 1952.
In a letter to South Pike officials earlier this year, she said she participated in 4-H as a youth, traveled extensively to oratorical contests — which she usually won, she said — and played basketball with a hook shot that earned her recruiting attention from Jackson State, which she attended as well as Alcorn State.
Her family, with an interest in educating the community, donated the land for what would become the Richard School, Family members were also active in community organizations and events, and were members of Rosehill Baptist Church.
She married Maynard Allen Sr. of Magnolia, who she said was a civil rights activist who helped fund the Freedom Riders and was the first black appliance salesman in Pike County,
After teaching in Magnolia until 1952, Allen joined her husband in moving to Los Angeles, where a brother-in-law and sister-in-law taught in the Compton and Los Angeles Unified school districts. They joined Beulah Baptist Church, where she is still active.
Allen had five children with Maynard, who died in 1981: Carolyn Diane Roper, Jennell, Joyce Faye, Maynard Jr. and Karl.
She still lives in the home she and Maynard Sr. bought in 1954, where she reads several newspapers each day, listens to talk radio, watches Lakers basketball games and takes pride in the accomplishments of her children, grandchildren and great-grandchild.
Three of her children are retired university professors, and most of her descendents have degrees from University of California or California State University campuses, or other institutions.
She is also “still very active in may adult children, granddaughters’, great-grandson’s and son-in-law’s lives,” she wrote.
One granddaughter, Tiffany Allen, is a graduate of Tennessee State University and works in cancer research. Her other granddaughter, Sherice Roper Foodym, is an honors graduate in studio art from UC-Riverside and a master’s degree in humanities from CSU-Dominguez Hills.
Great-grandson Anthony Edwards Jr., 14, is a straight-A student, pageant winner, athlete and actor, she said.
She her husband mentored two nieces, a son-in-law, and a grandson-in-law, as well as “role models to our children and countless other children as well as our community. ... We believed in ’Yes, We Can’ even before it was a slogan of (United Farm Workers) or President Obama.”
She volunteered with organizations such as the PTA, the Compensatory Advisory Council and various committees and fundraising events for the schools and community. She advocated for school and community interests before the LAUSD board and the Los Angeles City Council, on which she considered running for the 9th District council seat.
She says her motto is “Always try to be the best, or next to the best, or among the best.”
Though she has lived in Los Angeles for more than 60 years, she said she still owns property in Magnolia and returned home frequently from the 1950s through 2008, when a family reunion was held. Now, she says she is the last survivor among her siblings and cousins on both sides of her family.
The school board’s resolution says, in summary, “in consideration of Carrie Onita Richard Allen’s 97 years of inspiring and serving others, in acknowledgement of the 776th anniversary of her graduation and of the 1944 graduating class of the Pike County Agricultural High School, in appreciation for a lifetime of dedication to and advocacy for quality education, and in admiration of her always trying to be the best, the South Pike School District does hereby publicly recognize and honor Carrie Onita Richard Allen.”
That’s not a bad recognition to come 76 years after Mother Nature prevented the recognition she should have had then.
