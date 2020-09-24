Two new COVID-19-related deaths in Pike County and one in Wilkinson County were reported this week as of Wednesday morning, making a total of 50 such deaths in Pike and 18 in Wilkinson.
Mississippi State Department of Health reported 36 new COVID-19-related deaths on Tuesday, the most reported in a single day since Sept. 9, and reported another 24 on Wednesday.
There were 465 new cases reported Tuesday and 552 reported Wednesday, bringing the state’s total cases to 94,573.
Gov. Tate Reeves met Tuesday with the national COVID-19 task force, which walked governors through the process of developing a COVID-19 vaccine.
“I feel confident that this vaccine will be here soon and safely,” Reeves said Wednesday in a conference.
He discussed the politicization of talk around the vaccine and urged everyone to not let it affect their reception of a vaccine or their confidence in its testing and safety.
“I’d encourage everyone to look into the process. If you are anti-Trump, do not let that stop you from getting this vaccine,” Reeves said.
“Do your own homework. Look at the plans that are in place. Let’s continue to work together as Mississippians to put this virus in the rearview mirror.”
He told how the coronavirus task force walked governors through the process of “endless checks and balances” that go into vaccine trials and approvals.
“The approvals, while expedited, are no different than any other vaccine that’s approved through the FDA,” he said.
Reeves said he plans to get the COVID-19 vaccine when it becomes available.
He and State Health Officer Thomas Dobbs encouraged citizens to also get a flu vaccine.
“It’s a tool we have in our tool chest that we can execute now to prevent additional deaths, hospitalizations and time out from work,” Dobbs said.
“We do know people can get viruses simultaneously ... this evidence from China that if you have both of them (COVID-19 and the flu) at the same time, that the illness might be worse.”
Preventing additional flu cases may also help avoid confusion for medical providers in differentiating between patients with COVID-19 and patients with the flu.
Dobbs reminded citizens that there is free testing at least once a week in each county for K-12 employees, childcare workers and college faculty, staff, and students.
State Department of Health released on Wednesday coronavirus data related to the school week of Sept. 14-18.
A new outbreak in Amite County included eight confirmed cases of the virus among school employees and two cases among students. There were also seven employees and three students quarantined that week due to exposure.
Pike County schools reported five new cases among employees and four new cases among students that week, which did not constitute an outbreak. There were also eight employees and 13 students in Pike quarantined due to exposure.
There were four new cases among school employees that week in Lincoln County, where there were also 23 students quarantined due to exposure.
There was a new case among employees in Franklin County, and there were no new school cases that week reported among schools in Lawrence, Walthall or Wilkinson counties.
As for total new cases in the seven counties, the numbers combined from Tuesday and Wednesday were as follows for each:
Pike, 11; Amite, 10; Franklin, three; Lawrence, four; Lincoln, seven; Walthall and Wilkinson, one each.
Wilkinson subtracted a case from its total on Tuesday, but the new case Wednesday means that county’s total did not change.
