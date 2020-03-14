McComb’s new MLK Center gym will have showers in its bathrooms, following a 3-2 vote of the city board on Tuesday night.
Selectmen Shawn Williams, Devante Johnson and Ronnie Brock voted for showers, while selectmen Ted Tullos and Michael Cameron voted against. Selectman Donovan Hill was acting as mayor pro tem n the absence of Mayor Quordiniah Lockley and did not vote.
In last week's work session, Brock said the showers are essential if the city ever plans to use the gym as an evacuation shelter with the American Red Cross, and Hill echoed this statement Tuesday.
“It is vital that when something happens in that area or this city that community and that area — even Summit — may be able to use it as a safe house,” Hill said. “A shower is a necessity for us to be open to the opportunity.”
Cameron voiced concerns with the other selectmen.
“We are going against our architect and other people's suggestions on this. That is all I’m going to say,” he said.
Tullos reminded the board that officials previously had concerns over the shower, as it could be a disease liability.
Hill rebutted the statement, saying every bathroom is a disease liability and just needs to be cleaned regularly.
“I would like to first say that every facility in this city and any other city has a bathroom in it, and I guess everybody is concerned with diseases,” Hill said. “We will just have to make sure we clean it.”
The board also decided not to approve the sponsorship of the Camella City Civic Club’s Azalea Court coronation, claiming it was redundant. The sponsorship included keeping the old pool at Edgewood Park filled after the McComb Garden Club holds its coronation and closing roads.
Brock, who attended over the phone, said because the pool is on city property, they do not have to sponsor the event to keep water in it, and he also said it was up to City Administrator Dirkland Smith to approve and carry out the tasks.
“In a previous meeting — I’m not sure that you were there — we did agree to fill the pool for those two organizations since the pool belongs to the city of McComb there was no need for the fee or any public discussion,” Brock said.
Cameron agreed with the statement but wondered why they couldn’t just pass the measure. After more discussion, he gave the motion to skip the item, which passed unanimously.
Camellia City Civic Club members were in the audience and answered a few questions. After the vote, Smith said he would take care of it.
“Everything you guys need, it will be taken care of,” Hill said to the club members in the audience.
The board also approved the employee evaluation form that Smith drafted. The item passed in a 3-2 vote with Williams, Johnson and Brock voting for, and Tullos and Cameron against.
During discussion Johnson, who also attended by the phone, confused the item with an item later in the meeting that would give selectmen the power to evaluate city employees they appointed. Hill clarified that this is only the evaluation form.
The board tabled the item that would amend city ordinances to allow the selectmen to evaluate city employees they appointed. The item was tabled because board attorney Angela Cockerham was under the assumption that the draft of the revisions would not be needed until the work session on March 17.
Cameron took issue with the item in its current form, saying it is vaguely worded, but Hill said that he believes it is the board’s right to evaluate those they appoint, explaining that he often gets calls complaining or praising people he appointed, but he has no way to either fix or praise the employee with the current ordinance.
“I think that it is important that we have an opportunity to evaluate these employees so that we can make the city better,” Hill said.
This item comes after a 3-3 vote to terminate Smith failed with the Mayor Quordiniah Lockley recusing himself from the vote. The vote was brought on by a conflict of interest involving Smith renting a house from Lockley.
Tullos said Wednesday that he thinks Smith has done a wonderful job and the selectmen looking to fire him are trying to move into day-to-day operations.
"We don't do that," Tullos said of getting involved with the city's day-to-day operations.
Tullos said his reason for voting against the evaluation draft was because of its connection to the vote to change the city ordinance and, in his opinion, the connection between the change of the city ordinance and the attempt to terminate Smith.
In other business the board:
• Approved a general service agreement from Neel-Schaffer for street overlay and milling.
• Tabled the vote to hire Darrell Robinson Media, LLC, for public relations and digital marketing services.
• Killed an item waiving rental property fees for Riverpark Apartments.
• Approved a proclamation recognizing the month of March as Women’s History Month.
• Authorized a $9,420 payment to the Pike County Sheriff Department for housing city inmates in January.
• Accepted a donation of $13.93 from Supermarket Operations to the police department.
• Approved a $1,875 contingency adjustment from Cox Architect for the Baertown Park bathrooms project, which added sod and reinforcement to urinals.
• Allowed the serving of wine and champagne at a wedding reception at the MLK Community Center Sept. 26.
• Authorized the mayor to sign two agreements involving the Gateway Industrial Park covenants and the Gateway Industrial Park road agreement.
