Melanie Sojourner is halfway home to reclaiming her old senate seat.
The former one-term District 37 senator from Natchez won the Republican party nomination in a runoff election Tuesday night, defeating Meadville attorney Morgan Halford Poore 3,446 (55%) to 2,780 (45%), according to unofficial and uncertified results.
Sojourner, who ran strong against three other candidates and captured 45 percent of the vote in the Aug. 6 primary, ran a close race against Poore throughout the night but eventually pulled away for good.
“I’m finally able to breathe,” she said after 100 percent of precincts reported. “It’s been a nail-biter for the past few hours.”
Sojourner is hoping to replace retiring Democrat Bob Dearing of Natchez, who has held the seat since 1980, save for the four years Sojourner held it from 2012-15, when she unseated him and became the first Republican to represent the district in more than 150 years.
But first she faces Democrat William Godfrey of Natchez in the November general election.
“Since we ran four years ago, the district has trended Republican, which makes us happy, but we’ve got a lot of hard work to do ahead of us,” Sojourner said. “I think Southwest Mississippi deserves a strong conservative leader.
“It’s a very humbling feeling. It’s an honor just to be the Republican nominee in this district. It’s a district that has been historically held by a Democrat for a long time.”
Sojourner said the primary reflected a record turnout among Republican voters in all four of the district’s counties.
The district includes Adams, Amite, Franklin and Pike counties, but Pike County had the biggest GOP voting bloc for the primary, since most local candidates in Adams County, the other population center of the district, run as Democrats.
With the nomination in hand, Sojourner said her work is far from over.
“We know we’ve got a lot of work ahead of us,” she said. “I look forward to going out and spending time with voters who didn’t support me. I want to make sure the people who did support me know how incredibly grateful I am.”
