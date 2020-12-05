Osyka aldermen waived a fee for a local landlord who previously addressed the board after learning of the town’s ordinance on moving mobile homes in and out of town.
Local landlord Vesta Hathaway previously clashed with the board over the town’s ordinance that requires people to pay a $500 permit fee for moving mobile homes in or out of the town’s limits, noting she had no way of knowing about the ordinance and should not have to pay the fee.
Hathaway returned to the Thursday meeting with her completed permit at the request of Mayor Allen Applewhite in the November meeting.
After looking over the permit and photos of the mobile home in question, Alderman Roddie Varnado Jr., made a motion to accept the permit, which passed unanimously. He then made a motion to waive the permit fee and grandfather the property into compliance with the ordinance, which also passed unanimously.
Hathaway thanked the board and left shortly after the decision.
After the meeting, Alderman Tommy Kizer told the board that it should not make exceptions any more.
“From now on, no exceptions. If a trailer comes in, they got to pay. If they move it out, they’ve got to pay. There will be no exceptions to whomever it might be,” he said.
In other new, the board:
• Authorized publication in the Magnolia Gazette for the environmental notice for the town’s Community Development Block Grant project.
•Approved two resolutions pertaining to the maintenance of the town’s water system. The first resolution stated the town will strive to maintain at least a 4.7 capacity assessment rating for the State Health Department’s annual assessment. The second resolution stated that the town will commit personnel and finances to maintain proposed water system improvements.
• Accepted the town’s annual software and hardware maintenance agreements with BBI, with a $6,121 payment.
• Swore in new alderman Jimmy Ray Phelps following his victory in Tuesday’s election.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.