LIBERTY — The head of the Scenic Rivers Development Alliance detailed plans and improvements at Ethel Vance Natural Area on Tuesday.
But later in the meeting, a new alderman said he wants a full accounting of how the alliance spends its money.
Alliance executive director Joseph Parker detailed the status of the park arena, ballfields and campground at a town board meeting Tuesday.
Arena upgrades
A water line has been repaired, which will allow irrigation to the arena and ballfields. A Southwest Mississippi Community College team will drill a new well this fall as well, Parker said.
He recently met with a local equestrian club and hopes to see more involvement.
“What we want is some local ownership with that arena,” Parker said.
He has ordered new bucking chutes, roping chutes and panels, due to arrive this fall. He hopes to use some of the panels for horse stalls and a warm-up pen.
The arena has been idled due to a lack of water to keep the dust down. Parker said with the water line fixed and new equipment on the way, he hopes to see events scheduled for next spring.
Parker said most calls about the arena are from Louisiana.
“We’re trying to get people from out of the area to come here and spend dollars,” he said.
Ballfield improvements
A pile of infield soil mix has been delivered and will be spread after the ballfield is leveled. Currently it holds water in low places.
“When it rains, you won’t have to wait two or three weeks to play ball,” Parker said, adding he hopes to use town and county equipment to do the work.
He said the fields at Jaycee Ballpark east of town are in good condition and can be made ready to use without much effort.
Campground and trail
Electrical hookups in the campground are being upgraded, and Amite County supervisors said they will repair the back side of the loop road there, Parker said.
The trails are in bad shape after a storm toppled countless big trees across it.
“When you get down to the river it’s virtually impassable,” Parker said.
Sloughs make access by heavy equipment nigh-impossible, and Parker is looking for a solution soon, before vegetation runs riot around the fallen trees.
“It’s going to take some serious equipment and some serious help,” he said. “It’s not just a go-get-the-tree-out operation.”
Longer-term, he hopes to create an educational area along part of the trail with tree identification markers and information on sustainable forestry.
Drax Biomass of Gloster is interested in helping out with the trails as a community development project, he said.
Mayor Pat Talbert said he’d like to see a small lake built at the park someday, comparable to one at the Wilkinson County Park, which is also managed by Scenic Rivers.
Three-year process
Scenic Rivers took over Vance park July 1 and has begun receiving $2,500 a month from the town.
Parker reminded aldermen that getting the park up to snuff is a three-year process: one to get it in shape, two to start having events and three to be “ready to roll.”
“All that stuff I just talked about is being paid for by state bond funds,” he added.
Parker said similar improvements are taking place across the five-county area covered by the alliance.
Questions about finances
Later in the meeting after Parker left, aldermen turned their attention to the town’s proposed annual budget, which includes the Scenic Rivers allotment.
“Who is going to be holding Scenic Rivers accountable?” asked newly elected alderman John Shivers.
Town clerk Shawn Felder said the mayor, Parker and Amite County Board of Supervisors President Jackie Whittington make up an executive committee that’s supposed to meet quarterly. Also, Scenic Rivers is expected to present an accounting for its funds every July to the board of aldermen.
“Once a year is too long,” Shivers said. “I think it needs to be on a quarter. After 30 years of being conservative, I want to see some numbers.”
Shivers said he understands the role Scenic Rivers can play in kick-starting the park, which is owned by the state and leased to the town for free.
“I know that it was a white elephant to the town to try to keep it up. It was too much,” Shivers said.
But he said years ago, when he was president of the Liberty Area Chamber of Commerce, he got little help from Scenic Rivers in putting on the annual Liberty Heritage Days Festival, even though at the time Amite County supervisors gave Scenic Rivers $10,000 a year.
“We were basically begging,” Shivers said. Now, “we need to hold their feet to the fire.”
Committed to the alliance
Talbert said he will meet with the executive committee and report quarterly to the town board.
“We committed to Scenic Rivers that we would help support them in getting off the ground,” Talbert said.
He noted that county supervisors have pledged one tax mill to the alliance annually, or around $96,000.
“We want Scenic Rivers to succeed,” Talbert said. “After three years I think they need to fly on their own.”
Meanwhile, two 90-foot northern spruce pine poles at Vance park are starting to rot, Talbert said. The high-dollar Oregon poles were brought to the park as part of a Sawdust and Splinters logging sports event in 2016 that was canceled after heavy rains quelled attendance.
Talbert said he’s talking with a groundhog sawmill owner about converting the poles to top-grade lumber.
