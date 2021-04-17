Advocacy center, Magoo’s team up for fundraiser

The Southwest Mississippi Children’s Advocacy Center is partnering with Huey Magoo’s for a fundraiser for the center Tuesday in honor of Child Abuse Prevention Month.
The fundraiser at the restaurant is from 5-10 p.m. The center will get 10% of all orders that night.
Center outreach coordinator April Boarman said the center and the restaurant hope to make the fundraiser a recurring quarterly event.
Service at the center, which provides forensic interviews and counseling for children who have been abused or witnessed crimes, have been in high demand over the past year.
“Between April 2020 to April 2021, we served 649. That is a bit more than previous years,” Boarman said. “We are working at maximum capacity on interviewing, performing on-site trauma therapy focus and advocating for the families and children we serve.”
The center is a grant- and community-funded non-profit that serves Pike, Lincoln, Amite, Walthall and Copiah counties.
Much of the center’s funding comes from government grants, but everything else comes from donations, Boarman said.
“We are funded through federal grants and the counties we serve. That is where the bulk of our funding comes, but it doesn’t cover everything, so we have to do additional fundraising for things that aren’t covered under the grant,” Boarman said.
The pandemic took a huge hit on the center as much of its fundraising efforts were dashed by restrictions.
Huey Magoo’s manager Kristi Orr said she was proud to help fundraise for the center.
“Our goal is to be heavily involved with the community,” she said. “We want to have these fundraisers with any organization we can do good for. I can give a little as one person, but I can make a bigger impact by opening up and giving a portion of my profits through events like this.
“It just made sense for us to do this, and I am very excited. The bottom line is that it is all about the community. We’ve been very blessed that the community stepped up for us, and we want to give back where we can.”
Boarman said the center held a fundraiser in Brookhaven last week, and the annual Whistle Stop Challenge fundraising 5K race taking part in three legs in three cities will be April 23 through 25 is another fundraiser. The race begins in Brookhaven on April 23, continues in Summit on April 24 and in McComb on April 25.
“We appreciate all the support we get at the CAC. We do want to thank all of the people who support us, and we appreciate Huey Magoo’s for partnering with us,” Boarman said.
